"I don’t actually have to perform all the time": Zendaya speaks about being a celebrity and dealing with fame

Dune actress Zendaya stated she doesn't "have to always perform all the time" and "can say no" in an interview with Vogue on Tuesday, April 9, 2024. The interview was part of her Challengers press tour.

Speaking about the fame and the attention she started getting as a Disney child star, the actress stated that as a kid felt like she could not reject any part of it. She said:

"I think growing up, I always felt like when someone asks for a picture, I have to do it, all the time. You have to say yes, because you need to be grateful that you’re here."

Elaborating on her sentiments about the same, years later, Zendaya continued:

"And while I still feel that way, I also have learned that I can say no, and I can say kindly that I’m having a day off, or I’m just trying to be to myself today, and I don’t actually have to perform all the time."

In her next flick, Challengers, Zendaya plays a woman in her early 30s

In her Vogue interview, Zendaya, 27, addressed her thoughts on many still thinking she's a teenager owing to her playing high school characters in projects like Euphoria as well as the Marvel superhero film, Spider-Man: Homecoming, and its sequels.

"I'm always in a high school somewhere," she quipped.

The Spiderman actress' next flick, Challengers is a romantic sports comedy where she plays a woman in her early 30s. While talking about the change, she described it as "refreshing," but also added that it was scary and hoped people relate to her playing a character her own age.

The 27-year-old elaborated on the challenges of being a public-facing person. She wondered if her future kids would also have to deal with similar challenges. She expressed fear of not balancing her work and family life, adding:

"I don’t necessarily want my kids to have to deal with this. And what does my future look like? Am I going to be a public-facing person forever?”

She also speculated about changing perceptions towards her:

"I think that’s always been a massive anxiety of mine: this idea that people will just be like...Actually, I know I’ve been with you since you were 14, but I’m over you now because you’re boring."

When asked about her boyfriend and Spiderman co-star Tom Holland's sudden rise to fame following the film's release, she remarked that he "handled it beautifully." Zendaya even spoke of his upcoming role in a London production of Romeo & Juliet, stating she would watch as many shows as possible.

The Dune star also spoke of a date with Holland in Paris back in 2022, when they wanted to visit the Louvre, but were hesitant as they were told it was very busy and their presence would make it worse. Despite the feedback. they decided to visit anyway.

Zendaya explained it was fine because they were used to the fan's attention:

"You just kind of get used to the fact that, Oh, I’m also one of these art pieces you’re going to take a picture of. I just gotta be totally cool with it and just live my life," she elaborated.

Eventually, she said the museum authorities let them stay after closing time. Zendaya described that experience as "one of the coolest," likening it to the film Night at the Museum, where a night watchman deals with exhibits coming to life every night.

Challengers is scheduled for an April 26, 2024 release in the United States.