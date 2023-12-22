Stormy Daniels is bound to be a recognizable name for most of the fans out there. In January 2023, the former adult star announced the release of a new reality series, For the Love of DILFs. The series effectively takes inspiration from several popular dating shows out there but stands out in the sense that it revolves around homosexual couples.

With the successful Season 1 coming to a swift end in April, a season 2 has already been announced and is set to air on January 23. Currently promoting the same, Daniels recently gave an interview with Page Six to talk about the kind of experience she has had thus far. Outlining her delight with the show, Daniels used the following example to reveal exactly how happy she was,

“And I don’t even get to have an o*gasm! Go figure.”

Stormy Daniels is extremely happy with For the Love of DILFs gig

Daniels seems to be genuinely delighted with the kind of experience she has had on the show. Claiming that it was the best job she had ever had, Daniels claimed the show was not merely a dating reality show like so many out there.

Instead, she quickly realized the show's importance for the LGBTQ+ community, claiming that the experience was eye-opening for her.

“It was just such an eye-opening experience for me that how could I say no to Season 2? Especially once I realized that I was given this opportunity that I didn’t even know was wrapped up in this hot naked man package.”

Daniels discussed various details from the show, claiming that For the Love of DILFs was a bridge between two communities. She claimed that the conversations on the show, which generally revolved around body positivity, STDs, consent, and health, could easily have hidden lessons for all kinds of people, regardless of their sexual orientations,

“What I didn’t realize was going to be this unexpected bonus … to really sort of bridge the gap between the queer community and the straight community about some of these hot topics that these people on the show … were so open and honest. Conversations about boundaries, about body positivity, health, STDs and consent And good stuff, too, like how you want to be touched, what feels good.”

Hence, it is clear that Daniels does not see her time as the For the Love of DILFs host as merely another job. Instead, she appears to have had a considerable learning curve on the show and wants to continue being a part of the series’ future.