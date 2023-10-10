"I feel amazing": Tori Kelly shares health update after "collapsing" in July

After a rather scary development earlier this year, Tori Kelly recently appeared on The Jennifer Hudson Show and assured her fans of her improving health. The singer collapsed publicly in July 2023 and was hospitalized immediately. The 30-year-old has since recovered and is now hoping to return to normal life.

"It’s been a crazy few months, a crazy year...I actually ended up collapsing one night and they found out that I had blood clots. It was really crazy and scary....My family was definitely there for me. I had a peace throughout most of it, but I was just kinda confused and wondering what was going on," Kelly said on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"I thankfully had some amazing doctors who were able to just take care of everything and get me healthy....It seems like it’s a manageable thing now, I feel amazing. They’re still monitoring me, but yeah I feel great. I’m back to singing and back to doing my thing. I feel really good, I’m really grateful," she added.

This seems like extremely good news for the fans of Tori Kelly, whose health condition has been a major concern for quite some time.

What happened to Tori Kelly?

Tori Kelly had reportedly collapsed while out for dinner with friends in downtown Los Angeles. According to sources, Kelly's heartbeat quickened at the dinner party, and she soon collapsed.

She was then transported to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center for treatment by her friends. In the hospital, it was discovered that she had blood clots around her lungs and legs. Initially, TMZ reported that her condition was critical.

Tori Kelly recovered soon after and got right back to work after leaving the hospital because Kelly had new music scheduled for release, as revealed by the singer on The Jennifer Hudson Show.

"It was already scheduled and I kinda had the option like, ‘Okay do I want to push it back even more?’...And I decided I’m still gonna put out this music even though I can’t promote it the way I that I usually would.

"Right when I was feeling better I got to go out on tour and actually do these songs live and have fun with the fans...Everything happens for a reason but I’m glad I was able to still put out the music," she said.

Despite the setback that had most worried about her, Kelly still believes that everything, even the negative parts, helps her in her music. She continues to work towards making more music for her global fan following.