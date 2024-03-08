“I feel proud”: Fans ecstatic to see Stray Kids’ Felix, I.N and Hyunjin in Brandwatch’s Top 10 list of most talked-about fashion celebrities

Three members of the K-pop group Stray Kids have made it to the "Top 10" fashion list curated by Brandwatch, much to the delight of fans. Felix, I.N., and Hyunjin have been making waves with their appearances at various fashion shows over the past few weeks.

The trio's influence in the fashion world was truly affirmed when Brandwatch released its list on March 7, 2024. This ranking was based on the data retrieved from Milan Fashion Week as well as Paris Fashion Week.

Brandwatch is a social media monitoring and analytics platform that allows businesses to track and analyze conversations about brands, products, competitors, and industry trends across various social media channels, news sites, blogs, forums, and other online sources.

Among male idols, Felix secured the top spot, followed by I.N in second place and Hyunjin in fifth place. This ranking spoke volumes about the impact that these young idols have created in the world of fashion despite having no prior experience in the field.

"We love skz dominating:" Three Stray Kids members cement their positions in the fashion rankings

Felix, I.N., and Hyunjin's inclusion on Brandwatch's list of the most mentioned celebrities in online conversations around the major fashion week shows highlights their impact on both the fashion industry and the general public.

Their rankings suggest that they have successfully positioned themselves as a trendsetter and style icon, with their fashion sense inspiring discussions, trends, and conversations within the fashion community.

According to Brandwatch's list, which was released on March 7, 2024, the Stray Kids members were the most talked about celebrities from January 12, 2024, until March 5, 2024.

The impact of Stray Kids' Felix, I.N, and Hyunjin in the fashion community over the past few weeks has been undeniable. Hyunjin bedazzled fans with his appearances for Versace, while I.N made his mark for the first time with Alexander McQueen, and Felix debuted on the runway for the renowned brand Louis Vuitton.

According to the above list, Felix garnered 6,79,924 mentions, I.N was discussed 4,23,927 times, and Hyunjin was at 3,26,423. These numbers represent the volume of people talking about these three celebrities.

Fans couldn't be more pleased with the artists for achieving such recognition in a different field.

This list holds extra significance as it features some of the biggest names in the entertainment and fashion industries. Combining both men and women, the top position was secured by BLACKPINK's Jisoo, with Felix following closely at number 2 and being the leading male celebrity.

Other notable names included SEVENTEEN's Mingyu, BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, and Rosé, as well as Thai actors Win Metawin and Gulf Kanawut.