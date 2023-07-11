“I am freaking out”: Kim Kardashian posts a possibly haunted selfie

Kim Kardashian is as spooked as her fans are after she posted what looks like a possibly haunted selfie on Monday, July 10, 2023. What began as a seemingly innocent photo quickly took a chilling twist when Kim noticed a mysterious figure lurking in the background, leading her to believe that she may have inadvertently captured a ghostly presence.

As soon as she discovered the silhouette of a woman in her photo, she took to Instagram to share the eerie picture with her 362 million followers. Kim captioned it:

"Soooo I took this pic last week when I was alone and now going through my phone I am freaking out noticing a woman in the window."

Kim Kardashian's normal selfie reveals a bone-chilling twist, leaves netizens bewildered

As per Kim, the picture in question was clicked last week, when she was alone. The photograph itself showcased a rare and vulnerable side of the usually glamorously styled Kardashian, given that in the selfie, she was wearing no makeup and was in a pink dress pinned for alterations. Her hair was nonchalantly swept up in a messy bun atop her head.

However, it was the eerie silhouette of a woman wearing what seemed like a bonnet that sent shivers down the spines of both Kim and her followers.

As news of Kim's possibly haunted selfie spread like wildfire across social media, fans were quick to flood the comments section with their own theories and explanations for the unsettling image.

Among the speculations, some offered a practical yet sarcastic interpretation of the image, suggesting that the figure could be a nanny or a maid. Others jokingly alluded to the infamous character of Todd Kraines, Scott Disick's prankster alter ego from the hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

However, not all comments were light-hearted or dismissive of the paranormal possibility. Some fans were genuinely spooked by the fact that the ghostly figure is seemingly in a bonnet.

Fans reaction to Kim K's spooky selfie (Image via @kimkardashian/Instagram)

While Kim Kardashian has been involved in her fair share of Photoshop controversies in the past, including the infamous face swap incident involving her nieces, this recent snapshot appears to be free from any such manipulation.

Kim Kardashian recently shared how the bar exam helped her bond with North West

In a recent interview with Vogue Italia, Kim Kardashian spoke about her experience of taking the bar exam and failing it thrice before passing. She also discussed how that influenced her bond with her eldest daughter, 10-year-old North West.

As she spoke about her experience, Kardashian also told the publication that she and her daughter bonded over feelings of anxiety while approaching an important exam or test, thereby helping the two become closer.

