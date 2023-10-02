"I get emotional": f(x)'s Krystal opens up about reunion with her fellow members, solo debut, and more in an interview with IZE Press Korea

On September 30, f(x)'s Krystal sat down for an interview with the Korean news outlet, IZE Press to talk about her recent feature in the Korean film, Cobweb. The movie, which hit the screens on September 27, has already grown to become the talk of the town with several netizens and viewers praising the idol, otherwise known as Jeong Soo-Jeong, for her impressive acting as the main lead of the movie inside the narrative of Cobweb.

Among the other topics that the interview covered, the idol was also asked about her relationship with her former group members, f(x). She talked about how she's still close with the members and they often bring up conversations about a possible reunion.

"When I see other teams getting back together, I get emotional," she said.

While nothing's concluded, she does hope for the group to reunite again. Additionally, Krystal also conveyed that she's been thinking about debuting as a solo artist, but hasn't gotten the chance or time yet to execute the same.

The news media outlet's reporter, IZE's Choi Jae-wok, who sat down with f(x)'s Krystal at a cafe to talk about her recent events, her feature in Cobweb, etc., released an extensive list of information who were hardly able to get a glimpse of the idol in other occasions due to her absence in the K-pop industry.

The four-member K-pop girl group which was housed under SM Entertainment unofficially disbanded after all the members refused to renew their contract with the agency. While their termination of contract only rolled out in 2021, they haven't had a solid album release since 2015. While the idol, following her departure from SM Entertainment, has shifted her focus to acting, fans are naturally curious about a possible future with her fellow group members or her own solo debut.

Here's what Krystal said about her relationship with f(x) members:

"I have a group chat with the members, so we talk about what we've been up to. When I see other teams getting back together, I get emotional. Actually, we didn't expect the last album to be the last. I would be very happy if we had a chance to be together again."

In addition, she also briefly discussed her interest in debuting as a solo artist and the factors that affect the same.

"It's not that I don't have thoughts about debuting as a solo artist," she said. "But I couldn't find a good song, or the schedule didn't match, or the situation didn't work out. If I have a chance, I want to be on stage again. I will never forget the nervousness and excitement I felt when I interacted with the audience while I was on the stage. I want to experience it again."

Following Krystal's confession, fans were naturally left teary-eyed and are hoping that a reunion and her solo debut are somewhere around the corner. Since it's been a long time since her activities as a K-pop idol, fans who are hoping for the same to reappear, are delighted by her words.