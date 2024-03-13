"I hope they can enjoy their time": ARMYs react as fellow recruit claims he learned dance steps from BTS Taehyung in the military camp

On March 12, 2024, an X user (@KTH_Facts) shared online about a soldier who claimed to have learned dancing from BTS Taehyung while serving in the same military unit. @KTH_Facts mentioned that the OP (Original Poster) shared an Instagram reel where he performed the dance choreography he learned from the BTS star.

The X user further mentioned that the fellow recruit claimed to be on vacation and had enlisted on the same day as Taehyung and Namjoon.

BTS ARMY was thrilled to get a new update of the Love Me Again singer-songwriter. Fans also expressed their joy learning that the musician could also be on leave if his fellow comrade from the military is on vacation.

"Taehyung is also resting these days?": Fans wonder if the BTS idol is enjoying his well-deserved leave from military

As per a Reddit post, most South Korean military stations request that newly recruited personnel take a vacation within the first or second month after completing boot camp.

A single "외박" excursion, which consists of a Saturday morning departure and a Sunday night return to their military base, is also granted to recruits every three months. Additionally, one can use vacation time for up to 15 days.

Reddit user explains about leave system in the Korean military (Image via Reddit/@sophijoe)

The Reddit user @sophijoe further mentioned that boot camp consists of daily training. It is taxing on them psychologically and physically since they are attempting to inculcate the principles in the recruits in a short amount of time. Additionally, throughout their training phase, recruits have less independence.

Following boot camp and graduation, recruits enjoy plenty of free time, including the ability to use their phones after work. Officers are often more laid back depending on the base because they view new recruits as long-term cadets.

Based on this statement, it is understandable that the BTS idol may have utilized his vacation period after serving three months in the South Korean military. However, the assumption is based on the statement of his fellow comrade, who is allegedly enjoying his off-time.

According to the website factsandetails.com, a recruit with the designation of Private First Class receives compensation of KRW 36,000 or around $35 per month. The recruit will receive 10 days of leave and 35 holidays during military service.

The soldier may only leave the base if he receives a prize for exceeding certain standards, such as becoming an Elite Soldier, receiving a commendation from the Division Commander, or demonstrating exceptional marksmanship. On March 1, Taehyung earned an early promotion before being scheduled to Private First Class. Hence, fans wondered if the idol had been "resting" after training hard for months.

Kim Taehyung, aka V of BTS, is set to digitally release his upcoming single FRI(END)S via BigHit Music on March 15, 2024. Meanwhile, BTS is set to return to the music industry as a full group in 2025.