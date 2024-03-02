"I hope that she's okay!": Fans praise Halsey as singer talks about being in a diaper after endometriosis procedure 

Halsey, on February 1, posted an Instagram story where the singer revealed that she is back in diapers following an endometriosis procedure. In the IG story, the singer can be seen in striped pajamas, with three bandages on the abdomen. The caption said:

"Back in diapers but at least they have little bows."

She also thanked her doctor, obstetrician, and gynecologist Dr. Thais Aliabadi.

The singer opens about her battle with Endometriosis (image via @iamhalsey on Instagram)

During an episode of The Doctors in 2018, Halsey opened up about her battle with Endometriosis. As quoted in Billboard, she said:

"Doing an Ovarian reserve is important to me because I'm fortunate enough to have that as an option, but I need to be aggressive about protecting my fertility, about protecting myself. Reproductive illness is so frustrating because it can really make you feel less of a woman. There's a lot of times when you're sitting at home and you just feel so terrible about yourself."

She added:

"You're sick, you don't feel sexy, you don't feel proud. You don't feel like there's much hope. And so, taking these measures, so that hopefully I can have a bright future and achieve the things that I want to achieve by doing the ovarian reserve is really important."

Reacting to Halsey's latest Instagram story, fans praised the singer for opening up about her battle with Endometriosis by commenting on Faux Moi's post on Reddit.

Comment byu/stars_doulikedem from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

"I have so much newfound respect for her," say fans about Halsey

Halsey's post update about her health has sparked a discussion on endometriosis on social media. While reading the singer's post, many people came forward to the comment section to share their own story and talked about their endometriosis struggle.

While some thanked her for opening up about the condition and normalizing it, others said they have a "newfound respect" for the singer after knowing everything she has through. Here are few of the fans' comments:

Comment byu/stars_doulikedem from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/stars_doulikedem from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/stars_doulikedem from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/stars_doulikedem from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/stars_doulikedem from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/stars_doulikedem from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

Comment byu/stars_doulikedem from discussion inFauxmoi Expand Post

In 2018, during a speech at the 9th Annual Blossom Ball conducted by the Endometriosis Foundation of America, Halsey spoke about her condition and how she feels about navigating her career amid physical challenges:

"Keep talking to your friends, keep supporting your loved ones, to the women in your life, make sure that they don't feel ashamed to talk about their reproductive rights, to talk about their reproductive experiences, because the only way for this - for us to gain control of this - is to speak about it."

She added:

"I am so honoured to be here and to be supporting my Endo sisters in the room, around the world, I can't thank you guys enough. Keep f*cking fighting."

The Without Me singer had her first child in 2021, Ender Ridley Aydin, with her then-boyfriend Alev Aydin.