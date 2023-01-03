“I hope you woke up”: Below Deck fans slam Katie for giving Ross another chance 

Bravo recently released a brand new episode of its popular series Below Deck season 10. This week, there was a lot of drama that revolved around the cast members. Camille received a final warning from Captain Sandy, Alissa's passive-aggressive behavior towards Camille continued, but the one that caught the fan's attention was Katie giving Ross another chance yet again.

Episode 6 of Below Deck, titled, There's No Crying in Yachting, Part 2, aired on Monday night at 8 pm ET/ 7 pm CT only on Bravo. Although fans were upset with Camille's behavior this week, they were also upset that Katie kept going back to Ross despite him flirting with Alissa.

The official synopsis for episode 6 of Below Deck reads,

"Captain Sandy plays referee in Alissa and Camille's mounting tension; Camille complains to Captain Sandy about being pulled in too many directions; Fraser confronts Camille about going over his head; Ross's flirtatious behaviour leaves Katie upset."

Ross' advances have been upsetting fans for a long time. They claimed that his behavior was unacceptable. Many hoped that Katie would finally see him for who he was and move on. Sadly, they were disappointed that it didn't happen.

In this week's episode, Ross was flirting with Alissa and Katie witnessed this. His behavior left her upset. What enraged fans even more was that, despite his actions, Katie returned to Ross as if nothing had happened.

"Is she blind": Below Deck fans upset over Katie's decision to go back to Ross in episode 6

Taking to Twitter, fans slammed Katie for giving Ross another chance. Many claimed they were annoyed that she would get upset over Ross' behavior but would still return to him. Some fans also claimed she was behaving desperately.

Sassy Sonya @sonyam401 Katie giving Ross yet another chance is she blind #BelowDeck Katie giving Ross yet another chance is she blind #BelowDeck

Sunny Days @XoXoSunnyDays Really hate that Katie keeps going back to Ross. She's hard working, smart, has a good personality and good looks. She deserves so much better. #BelowDeck Really hate that Katie keeps going back to Ross. She's hard working, smart, has a good personality and good looks. She deserves so much better. #BelowDeck https://t.co/FOJDFgj2Ic

Molka @MolkaMadness Ugh Ross and Katie, I hope you woke up. #belowdeck Ugh Ross and Katie, I hope you woke up. #belowdeck https://t.co/UZWn8azObD

🎀blake s🎀 @sexxyscorpio86 #belowdeck Katie need to let it go Ross doesn't want her at all #belowdeck Katie need to let it go Ross doesn't want her at all https://t.co/DxVZIybt5k

She's over it until the next time she flirts with him...



#BelowDeck Is Katie going to cry over Ross every time they party? 🙄She's over it until the next time she flirts with him... Is Katie going to cry over Ross every time they party? 🙄She's over it until the next time she flirts with him...#BelowDeck

Jenn @jennellens Katie gets some attention from Ross and she’s all back with him. He’s looking for whoever will give him some. #BelowDeck Katie gets some attention from Ross and she’s all back with him. He’s looking for whoever will give him some. #BelowDeck

Here's a brief recap of what happened this week in Below Deck

Apart from Katie and Ross' drama, Camille also faced her share of repercussions. Captain Sandy was done with her lack of interest in work and decided to give Camille one last warning.

Prior to the next chapter, Captain Sandy called Camille in and warned her. She told the stewardess that this was her last chance to prove herself. If she continues to not work or tick someone the wrong way, she will have to pack her bags and leave.

This upset Camille even more than she already was. She started to have an emotional breakdown and cry. She kept questioning what more she had to prove. To figure out if Camille will get to stick around if she gets the boot, viewers will have to wait until next week when Below Deck returns.

Meanwhile, Alissa's passive-aggressive behavior continued towards Camille. When she's in front of others, her behavior is completely different.

Below Deck airs every Monday night at 8 pm ET, only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

