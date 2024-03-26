“I have just found a dead body”: 911 call released as authorities reveal Riley Strain preliminary autopsy results

Newly released 911 calls detailed the moment missing University of Missouri student Riley Strain was found dead in Cumberland River on Friday, March 22, 2024. Strain was found approximately eight miles from downtown Nashville, where he was last seen on surveillance video on March 8, after being asked to leave a bar.

On Monday March 25, 2024, authorities released the 911 call made by a river worker claiming he found the body of the missing Missouri man. In the call, shared by multiple outlets, a man working for Holcim, a building materials company, told the dispatcher that he found a body face down in the river and he believed it to be Riley Strain:

“My company works on the river. I have just found a dead body — I believe it to be Riley.”

Authorities say Riley Strain accidentally fell into the Cumberland River

The Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed on Saturday, March 23, 2024, that Preliminary autopsy results indicated Riley Strain died accidentally when he fell into the Cumberland River.

Strain, 22, a University of Missouri senior, who was in Nashville with his fraternity brothers for a conference, disappeared after a night out with friends in Downtown Nashville on March 8, 2024. Prior to his disappearance, Riley was kicked out of Luke Bryan's bar on Lower Broadway for undisclosed “conduct” issues. The bar in the statement said Riley was only served one drink but was escorted out as his conduct violated their standards.

Surveillance video from the street where Riley was spotted after leaving the bar showed him stumbling and falling down a parking lot after he was kicked out of the bar. Authorities said the missing student visited other bars in the area before he was escorted out of Luke’s bar.

On March 17, 2024, Metro Police said the missing student’s bank card was found in the Cumberland River embankment along Gay Street by two community volunteers.

Days later, Riley's body was found in the Cumberland River. Shortly after, Riley’s stepfather, Chris Whiteid, thanked the community for their support.

“It's been an emotional roller-coaster. We're quite thankful for everything that you've done for our family. The grace that you've given us, means a lot, more than you'll ever know. You don't understand how much that meant to us in some of our darkest hours. The hugs, the prayers, the offers -- I can't say it enough: thank you."

Riley Strain’s mother, Michelle Whiteid, asked people to embrace their children in light of the tragedy.