"I was kind of happy when that fell apart": Zack Snyder's wife expresses relief over Rebel Moon failing to make the Star Wars universe

By now, almost all fans know that Zack Snyder originally conceived Rebel Moon as an expansion of the Star Wars universe, with some subtle influences from Akira Kurosawa's Seven Samurais. However, the film never made the cut and ended up being a Snyder project completely detached from George Lucas' fabled universe.

The two-parter film's first half is all set to premiere on December 22 on Netflix, and it is easily one of the most anticipated films of the year. The upcoming movie has also dropped a trailer that has received widespread acclaim.

In a recent press conference (via Film), Zack Snyder's wife and producer, Deborah Snyder, expressed her relief on Rebel Moon becoming an independent entity instead of being a part of the fabled Star Wars universe. She said:

"Once, it was a Star Wars film, and I never wanted it to be. I remember, I said to Zack, 'I just feel like your hands are going to be tied so much in what that IP is,' even though it kind of lived outside of it. So I was kind of happy when that fell apart, because I always felt like it was better."

Her claims were supported by producer Eric Newman, who also spoke in the press conference about Rebel Moon's dissociation from Star Wars.

Producer Eric Newman echoed the same sentiment as Deborah Snyder while talking about Rebel Moon being made into a separate film

Speaking at the press conference, Deborah seemed assured that Zack Snyder's inability to get his new script into the Star Wars universe, which continues to expand today under the banner of Disney+, was perhaps the best thing that could happen to Rebel Moon.

Deborah expanded her views on the same by saying:

"We learned so much with all our years working with the superheroes and creating those worlds, and to do something now that's wholly original — we got to do a little bit of that in the world of zombies, and with Las Vegas, but to do something that is fantastical, we say it's a science fantasy more than science fiction, and to take all those skills that Zack has been honing, and to do something in this space, just seemed really exciting."

Moreover, Eric Newman echoed her views as he expressed his happiness at trying out something new and creative with the upcoming sci-fi film. He said:

"I remember [Zack] calling me at some point, and this has got to be 15 years ago, saying, 'I'm thinking of doing Seven Jedi, in the Star Wars universe.' And I was like, 'Oh, that's a cool idea.' [...] Then, a few years later, he calls me and goes, 'You know, I think it could be a television show.' I'm like, 'Yes, let's do this! F*** 'Star Wars!' Let's do this as a TV show.'"

And that is pretty much the origin story of Rebel Moon, which was originally thought out as a TV show and then as a long movie, before being split into two parts for Netflix.

Without a doubt, it will attract a huge fanbase, thanks to Zack Snyder's popularity in the business and the interesting premise.

Rebel Moon will start streaming on Netflix on December 22, 2023.