“I kind of left twice": Maya Rudolph recalls quitting SNL only to change her mind a day later

In a recent interview with the New York Times, celebrated comedic actress Maya Rudolph opened up about her memorable stint at Saturday Night Live (SNL) and recalled quitting the show after her seventh season, only to change her mind a day later.

Rudolph was an SNL cast member from 2000–2007 until NBC announced she was leaving the show ahead of season 33. In September 2007, Entertainment Weekly reported that the actress was not returning to SNL for her eighth season. However, in a follow-up article, the publication reported Rudolph had a sudden change of heart after announcing her departure from the show and will be returning for an eighth season.

While talking to the New York Times about season 2 of the Apple series Loot, she touched on her time at SNL. When asked what made her leave the show, Rudolph sheepishly quipped she left it twice, noting she wasn't ready to leave she exited the first time in 2007.

“I wasn’t ready to leave when I left. I kind of left twice, I said goodbye, and I was like, Oh, I’m back for one more."

Maya Rudolph reconsidered her decision to leave SNL as she wasn't ready to go

Maya Rudolph starred on SNL, arguably in one of its most impressive eras, featuring several comedians who went on to become massive stars, including Tina Fey, Amy Pohler, Jason Sudeikis, and Kristen Wiig.

Rudolph, who like Kristen Wiig, was a member of the famed comedy troupe the Groundlings prior to joining SNL, was on the show for seven years before she publicly announced her departure after her seventh season. Not many would recall that in September 2007, with just four days to go before the show’s Season 33 premiere, NBC announced Rudolf’s departure, saying, “We wish Maya nothing but the best.”

However, a day later, NBC retracted the statement, revealing the comedian had changed her mind. At the time, EW quoted her, saying:

"It was an agonizing decision, but ultimately, I feel I made the best choice both as a mother and as an actress. I couldn’t be happier to be returning to SNL.”

Speaking to the New York Times, alongside SNL alum and good friend Kristen Wiig, Rudolph explained what prompted her decision to leave the show, stating that she wanted to be home for her children.

“I thought motherhood was me leaving, and then I couldn’t leave. I would watch the show from home and my friends were on it, and I would be very upset. I felt like I died and was watching my life," Rudolph said.

However, her eighth season would be short-lived since, after only four episodes, production was suspended due to the 2007 Writers Guild of America strike. She officially announced she would be leaving the show in 2008.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig were interviewed by the New York Times over headlining Apple TV+ series Loot and Palm Royale. The former stars as Molly, a divorcée with a multibillion-dollar settlement in Loot, which returned for its second season on Wednesday, April 3. Meanwhile, Kristen Wiig stars in Palm Royale as Maxine, a social climber in 1960s Palm Beach, which premiered last month.

Rudolph and Wiig, who were on SNL at the same time, were also co-stars in Bridesmaids where the latter was also a writer. After leaving the sketch comedy show, Rudolph returned twice to host SNL, first in 2012 and again in 2021.

Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig returned to the show in December 2023 to support Kate McKinnon, who made a comeback to SNL for the first time as host over a year after leaving the show.