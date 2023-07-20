"I know exactly who should play his James Bond": Fans demand Henry Cavill-led Bond movie by Christopher Nolan

While the James Bond movies are one of the most famed and iconic franchise of all time, Christopher Nolan's name is listed among the most popular contemporary directors. After the brilliant Daniel Craig bowed out, there has been no confirmation regarding a new Bond, despite multiple rumors surrounding it for years.

After quite a buffer, Christopher Nolan, whose upcoming project Oppenheimer is set to hit the theatres on July 21, 2023, revealed that he had been influenced by James Bond films for a long time. While speaking to Josh Horowitz about his upcoming Oppenheimer, the director confessed that he would want to direct a Bond film if the chance ever arrives. Nolan also admitted to the influence of the Bond films on his filmography, saying:

"The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent."

This revelation triggered a conversation between fans, who were more than thrilled to imagine Christopher Nolan directing a Bond film. Moreover, fans had an idea about who should play the title character.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

Much like was discussed in the communities before since most fans have been wanting for Henry Cavill to take up the role of James Bond next, especially with the actor no longer a part of the DCEU.

The idea of Henry Cavill X Christopher Nolan makes fans thrilled

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

Going by the reaction of fans to a hypothetical Christopher Nolan Bond film, it is evident that fans really want this crossover to happen. Moreover, Henry Cavill seems to be the most mentioned actor in the film community for the portrayal of a possible James Bond.

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to Discussing Film's post about Nolan's James Bond comments (Image via Twitter)

As of late, Henry Cavill has also departed The Witcher, with Liam Hemsworth set to replace him in the future. So, given that Nolan does make a Bond film in the near future, Henry Cavill may actually be available. But for that to happen, fans will have to wait for some time to see if this wish has a chance of becoming a reality.