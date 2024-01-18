"I'LL BE READY WITH MY TISSUE BOX": IU's handwritten track intro giving fans a glimpse on Love Wins ft. BTS' Taehyung leaves internet emotional

On January 17, 2024, popular K-pop idol Lee Ji-eun, aka IU, dropped a handwritten track intro for her next single, Love Wins. It has been over two years since IU released any albums or singles. In addition to releasing the single video, the artist has opened a new TikTok account. The song will be available worldwide on every music streaming platform starting at 6 pm KST on January 24.

However, as fans read the contents of the handwritten track note of Love Wins, they became emotional when they came across the artist's feelings. They flocked to the social media platform X to express their reactions.

Singer-actor IU formally revealed her musical return on January 15 with the release of her new single, Love Wins. This much-awaited song's tune can be heard in the recently released teaser, and everything about the arrangement is crimson. The teaser portrays the singer crying, and the song title and release date are displayed when the camera pans into IU's eye.

"The poet of our generation": Fans become emotional after reading the track intro of IU's song, Love wins

IU said in her handwritten track note for Love Wins that some believe we are living in a period of enormous animosity and that love isn't exactly in the air. Using intangible love as an instrument of warfare in an overwhelmingly grey world of perceptible anger and apathy might seem like an unreasonable hope for triumph.

Based on her experiences, she added that even when the tide of hate is strong, hatred is always solitary. However, love endures eternally despite running away, breaking apart, and fading away, and it's likely that love will prevail.

As auto-translated on X, IU wrote,

"Some say that this is an era of great hatred. It certainly doesn't seem like a time when love is prevalent. In an increasingly gray world with palpable hostility and indifference. Sometimes it feels absurd to hope for victory using invisible love as a weapon. However, from what I have experienced first-hand, hate is always alone even when the momentum is good. On the other hand, even though it runs away, breaks apart, and fades away, love stays together forever. Love has a good chance of winning."

It chronicles the tales of people who try to love deeply despite obstacles. Two of the five songs on the album are dedicated to the people IU loves, especially her fans. One of those songs is called Love Wins. The vocalist stated that her life changed drastically overnight the year she made her professional debut at 18.

IU went on to remark that she worries about what may occur every single day. To her, it seemed natural and a little frightening. But after ten years of contemplating it daily, her perspective has shifted. As auto-translated on X, the singer wrote,

"It contains the stories of those who try to love until the end in a world that hinders love. As a side note, in this album of five songs, there are two songs dedicated to the people I love, especially my fans, and one of them is the song Love wins. From the age of 18, when I suddenly received great love and my life changed overnight, until now."

She continues,

"There isn't a day that goes by that I don't think about what's going to happen. I thought it was vaguely lonely, scary, and natural. But after thinking about it like that every day for ten years, my attitude toward it changed little by little. It's not that scary now. I don't think I will feel any more regretful or lonely at that moment."

As expected, fans experienced a surge of emotions as they flooded X with their thoughts. On top of that, the song has already evoked strong feelings in fans since the unveiling of its first official poster. IU and BTS' Taehyung are shown in the black-and-white poster sitting across from one another at a round table at a restaurant.

The LILAC singer can be seen holding a camera and taking a picture of Taehyung. It's significant to note that even though nothing is there, Taehyung's hand gives the impression of clutching something.

Fans have speculated that this might be an abstract topic in which V is depicted as IU's deceased boyfriend, and she uses this song as a eulogy for him. The message itself and all of these observations had ARMYs emotional. The singer's recent release of a handwritten, heartfelt track note has added to the already intense emotional roller coaster that the fans were experiencing.

Nevertheless, they hailed her as a poet for expressing her emotions, weaving them together in words, and dedicating a beautiful song as Love Wins to her fans.

Since her 2008 debut, the chart-topping musician has been a strong force in the K-pop business. She released her latest EP, Pieces, in December of 2021. IU has partnered with numerous artists in the last two years, including Kang Seungwon and SUGA from BTS. Along with her accomplishments in music, she has also successfully transitioned into acting, appearing in several well-known drama series, like Dream High, and most recently in the Netflix movie Dream.