“I'm always rooting for my girl”: Cara Delevingne joins Gigi Hadid and Selena Gomez to support BFF Taylor Swift on Travis Kelce romance

Singer Taylor Swift's celebrity friends, Cara Delevingne, Selena Gomez, and even Gigi Hadid have all shared their opinions on Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce. Following the announcements made by Gomez and Hadid, Cara Delevingne, another one of Swift's friends opened up about her romance with Kelce. While speaking to E! News in an interview that was published on November 21, 2023, the model and actress said that she was happy for her friend.

According to the interview, she also believes that Swift's developing romance with the tight end of the Kansas City Chiefs is different from her previous relationships. The supermodel was answering questions about the budding relationship at the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix on November 18, 2023, with E! News' Keltie Knight.

Cara Delevingne said that she was incredibly happy for the Love Story singer and felt that there was "definitely something very different" about the couple.

"I'm always rooting for my girl," the supermodel went on to say.

Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Cara Delevingne support Taylor Swift's relationship with Travis Kelce

Cara Delevingne, who is one of Taylor Swift's closest friends, said that she was happy with Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship in a recent interview. However, she isn't the only one who has expressed joy about the relationship.

Swift's other friends, Selena Gomez and Gigi Hadid also said that they were pleased with the developing romance between the Grammy Award winner and Kelce.

Gigi Hadid confirmed how happy she was for Swift while refuting different reports that she and Selena Gomez weren't "handling" their friend's budding romance well. Hadid denied the rumors that she and Gomez weren't into the developing romance in the comments section of one of Perez Hilton's Instagram posts.

The post claimed that Gigi Hadid "didn't agree" with the way their relationship was going. The post was captioned:

"Gigi Hadid 'Doesn't Agree With The Way' Taylor Swift Is Handling Travis Kelce Romance!"

She took to Instagram on November 13, 2023 to comment:

“I’m a couple days late to this tag ... but didn't the press try this last week w Selena? Let it be… we are all over the moon for our girl. Period."

Delevingne's backing comes after Swift went out on a night out in New York City with Cara Delevingne, Sophie Turner, Brittany Mahomes, Gigi Hadid, Selena Gomez, and Sophie Turner. The stars were seen joining arms and smiling while walking up to an upscale sushi restaurant on Bond Street.

The Lover singer's other friends have also shown their support for her romance with the NFL star, even attending Travis' games with her. These friends include Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, and Ryan Reynolds.

What did Travis Kelce say about Taylor Swift?

The celebrity who has been making news for his relationship with Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, recently opened up about the attention he's getting from dating her.

Kelce who will appear on the December/January cover of The Wall Street Journal spoke to the publication on November 20, 2023. He opened up about his relationship with the Grammy winner and said that he's never dated anyone "with that kind of aura around them." He noted that he has never had to deal with it but that he had no plans to flee the scrutiny directed at him since he began dating Swift.