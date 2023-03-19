“I’m always used to sitting next to her”: Law Roach addresses viral Zendaya video

Well-known celebrity stylist Law Roach recently addressed a viral video featuring Zendaya and him that caused a buzz on social media.

Law Roach and Zendaya entered the Louis Vuitton fashion show together at Paris Fashion Week on March 6, 2023. The audience witnessed an allegedly tense interaction between the duo, which was captured on video by many and went viral soon after. As a brand ambassador for the luxury company, Zendaya took the only remaining front-row seat at the show, sitting next to Emma Stone.

Law Roach was left looking confused and allegedly disappointed. He was visibly stressed and unsure of where to sit. Zendaya pointed to the seat behind her and Law took the seat.

He later addressed the situation and said:

"I'm always used to sitting next to her."

Law Roach has styled multiple celebrities including Tiffany Haddish, Anne Hathaway, Celine Dion, and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. He recently became the talk of the town when he announced last week that he was retiring from celebrity styling.

Many viewers believed his interaction with Zendaya was the last straw for Law, who announced his retirement a few weeks later on social media. However, he is now set to clear the air as he shed light on the situation during an interview with The Cut.

"There was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was" - Law Roach on viral video from Louis Vuitton show

Zendaya and Law Roach were running late for the Louis Vuitton show because of traffic, as they explained to the press. They claimed that was the reason they were visibly flustered as they arrived at the venue. Law talked about the 'anxiety' Zendaya was experiencing as he told The Cut:

“It was a lot of anxiety, because Zendaya is really respectful and she doesn’t like people to have to wait on her, and so it was just anxiety."

He went on to address the seating video and mentioned:

"I’m always used to sitting next to her. And so, in my mind, my seat was next to her. So when I got there and it wasn’t, you know, it wasn’t a problem, but there was nobody to tell me where my actual seat was.”

Law then shed light on the relationship that he and Zendaya share as he continued:

“I'm coming from a house where I know where my seat is, right? It’s right next to her, and it’s always right next to her, because that’s part of our relationship and our interaction, seeing the clothes together.”

Law Roach also added that it was really tough because 'it made people think that Zendaya wasn't taking care' of him. He also mentioned that there was no 'beef' with Delphine Arnault — the CEO of Christian Dior, and the daughter of LVMH CEO Bernard Arnault — who was sitting on the other side of Zendaya. This was to clear the air about rumors that claimed he had an issue with Delphine not giving up her seat.

While addressing his retirement in a series of tweets, Law said that Zendaya and he would continue working together, allowing fans to breathe a sigh of relief.

As the designer announced the news about his career, he mentioned that he was "definitely 100,000 percent retiring" from the celebrity stylist business.

As per Today, he said:

“And it’s just like, You know what? I’ve done everything. I’m very grateful that I’ve been able to move and climb in this industry the way I have. But I can’t say that I didn’t do that without suffering.”

Several fans of Law Roach took to social media to express their shock about the situation as they wished him the best for his new journey.

