“I’m so geeked”: Fans disappointed after Matt Rogers replicates Lala Kent's wardrobe for WWHL

Actor-comedian Matt Rogers recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (WWHL) with actor Bowen Yang. The two actors, along with Cohen, discussed some of the current happenings on Bravo. Both stars gave their fair share of reactions to many trending topics, starting with Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

However, what caught fans' attention was Rogers' outfit on his appearance on WWHL.

Matt Rogers wore the same outfit as Bravo's Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent when she appeared on WWHL. Kent wore her black "Send It To Darrell" t-shirt with shorts and heels. Matt Rogers seemed to have kept the same energy as he wore the same outfit.

When fans saw Matt Rogers and his outfit, they took to social media to share their reactions. While some said that they didn't like the outfit choice, others just seemed disappointed by it with one person saying:

Matt Rogers' Watch What Happens Live outfit made quite a splash on the web

WWHL @BravoWWHL Who do you think wore it better? #WWHL Matt Rogers is giving them Lala tonight!Who do you think wore it better? Matt Rogers is giving them Lala tonight! 💯 Who do you think wore it better? 🔥 #WWHL https://t.co/IdW7BLM3pm

Since Watch What Happens Live released the episode featuring Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, fans have been sharing their reactions, especially about Matt's outfit. One fan even asked if there was anything real after seeing Matt's outfit, while others called him "ridiculous."

There have even been comments about how similar Matt and Lala Kent look. Some fans also wondered why Matt was trying so hard and even called him a clown.

Mark @MarkyMarkNChi @BravoWWHL @LasCulturistas @BravoTV He could have chose someone better than Lauren to dress up as tbh. Its giving poor man's Tom Sandoval when he dressed up as Raquel! Tom did it better, sorry Matty! @BravoWWHL @LasCulturistas @BravoTV He could have chose someone better than Lauren to dress up as tbh. Its giving poor man's Tom Sandoval when he dressed up as Raquel! Tom did it better, sorry Matty!

Why Lala Kent made the "Send it to Darrell" merchandise

Lala's "Send It to Darrell" merch was worn by both stars during their Watch What Happens Live appearance. Lala made the merch to mock what happened between her and their Vanderpump Rules co-star Raquel Leviss which happened soon after Scandoval broke out.

In March 2023, Ariana Madi discovered that her partner of nearly ten years, Tom Sandoval was cheating on her with Raquel Leviss. While Ariana Madix was at one of Tom's concerts, she saw an explicit video of Leviss on Tom's phone, which led to the couple ending things. Everyone supported Ariana in this long-running cheating scandal after this.

Later, Raquel shared an order from her attorney with everyone telling them to delete any explicit videos they might have. It was during this time that Raquel and Lala received a lot of backlash, especially after Lala received a letter from Raquel's attorney.

Following that, Lala Kent posted a video on Instagram making several statements that made headlines only to delete the video later. In the now-deleted video, she said:

“Raquel, tell your little Mickey Mouse lawyer that if he has stuff to send over, he can send things to my lawyer, same with the rest of my friends and cast alright?”

In the video, she also spoke about how she never received anything from a lawyer in her "personal email" and called it unprofessional behavior. Lala Kent even suggested that if anyone wanted to share an entertainment case or letter, they should contact her lawyer Darrell Miller.

Following that, Lala said her now iconic phrase, "Send it to Darrell," which received quite a reaction from fans, and Lala soon created the merch with the title, Send It to Darrell. Even during the three-part reunion, Lala stood by Ariana when the cheating scandal controversy was unfolding.

There were many secrets revealed during this reunion, especially during the third part when Raquel shared many insights into when and how the affair began.

The Vanderpump Rules season 10 all episodes and the three-part reunion are available on Bravo.

