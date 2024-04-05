'I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions': Julia Stiles says she welcomed 3rd child with husband Preston Cook last year

In an interview with The New York Times, published on April 3, 2024, Julia Stiles shared the news of welcoming her third child in 2023, alongside navigating the challenges of directing her first movie, Wish You Were Here.

The actress, who is best known for her iconic film titled 10 Things I Hate About You, expressed a mix of joy and exhaustion from her new phase in life. She said:

"I’m kind of like a bundle of emotions, because I have a 5-month-old baby and I went into directing my first movie."

Julia Stiles highlighted the intertwining of her personal and professional milestones. Despite the sleep deprivation, she feels "more energized" pointing to a deep, invigorating connection between her roles as a mother and a director.

Julia Stiles talks about welcoming her 3rd baby

In her conversation with The New York Times, the 43-year-old actress chose not to reveal the sex or name of her newborn. Talking about her pregnancy, Julia Stiles said:

"I didn’t really talk about it."

Drawing parallels between the skills required for motherhood and directing, Julia Siles added:

“You have to think 10 steps ahead but also be in the present moment."

She also emphasized the necessity of being "good at time management" and "sensitive to people’s needs," which have also prepared her for her role behind the camera.

Julia Stiles is already a mother to two sons, Strummer (6) and Arlo (2), with her husband Preston Cook.

Julia Stiles on directing the upcoming film Wish You Were Here

Julia (Photo by Sean Zanni/Getty Images)

Julia Stiles's directorial debut, Wish You Were Here, which wrapped production in February 2024, marks a significant milestone in her career. Reflecting on her new role, Julia shared insights into the assertiveness and confidence required to lead a film production. She said:

"On the second day of shooting my supervisor told me to stop apologizing."

Julia further stated that she had dreamed about her directorial role for years:

“It took a long time to find the right story to tell.”

The upcoming film, Wish You Were Here, features Isabelle Fuhrman, Mena Massoud, and more. It is based on Renée Carlino's bestselling novel and follows the narrative of a waitress who reunites with a man who she believes ghosted her after their first date. Later, she finds out that he has a terminal illness. The film's release date is yet to be announced.

Julia (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Throughout her diverse career, Julia Stiles has embodied characters across various genres. Some of her notable projects include Save the Last Dance and Hustlers. Her appearance in the 1999 rom-com film, 10 Things I Hate About You, as Kat Stratford turned out to be her breakthrough role.

Julia Stiles also portrayed a determined journalist in The Business of Strangers, a college student entangled in espionage in The Cry of the Owl, and a complex figure facing moral dilemmas in A Guy Thing.

As Julia Stiles ventures into filmmaking while tending to her expanding family, fans are excited to see what her next project has in store for them.