"I played my cards right": Quentin Marquis Lloyd talks about his journey on Hulu's Back In The Groove and more (Exclusive)

Quentin Marquis Lloyd was one of the cast members on the hit dating series Back In The Groove on Hulu. The show, which aired its final episode on December 8, 2022, followed three women in their 40s trying to find love and a potential partner amongst 24 young eligible bachelors.

Hosted by Taye Diggs, the contestants spent a month at the Groove Hotel where they got to know the lead women better and spent quality time on a variety of dates.

Quentin initially formed a connection with Brooke Mora, however, later on in the season, he connected with Steph Michaels and went on several dates to get to know her better. Although the lead chose Leroy Mapp in the end, Quentin became one of the fan favorites and received a lot of recognition from the series.

In conversation with Varsha Narayanan of Sportskeeda, Quentin Marquis Lloyd opened up about his journey on the show and what's next to come. Encapsulating his journey on the show, he said:

"I don't regret anything. I played my cards right. Almost got the lady at the end."

Quentin Marquis Lloyd reveals how ex-girlfriend sent his application for Hulu's Back In The Groove and more

Quentin was one of the most popular members of Back In The Groove and received a lot of love and support from fans after he was eliminated from the show. The star explained that he was grateful for the experience and wouldn't have it any other way. He also opened up about his experience staying at the Groove Hotel, his connection with Steph, and more.

Q) What prompted you to take a chance on the show?

QUENTIN: Mine is a really weird story. Me and my ex-girlfriend are still really close friends. She thought it would be funny to send me an application that she saw on Instagram. I just filled it out and a couple of weeks later they called. That's how I found my way on the show. It was something new and I always wanted to try it out.

Q) Could you please share as to what did you think about the format in general irrespective of you being one of the cast?

QUENTIN: The format was pretty different. It caught my attention because most reality shows are centered around the younger generation. I've always been into older women but never had a chance to talk to them. The fact that I had a chance to actually get to know them and be around them on this show was something different that I wanted to try out. I've never even seen anything like that.

Q) Do you have any fun memories of the Groove Hotel?

QUENTIN: There's so many fun memories. A lot of the castmates were very cool. One of my favorite guys was Lee Petropoulos, I love him so much. He's just a pleasure to be around. Very genuine. Besides that, the hotel was nice, the food was always good, and the chef was amazing. The rooms were nice and the view was top-tier. If I can stay there again, I will definitely check back in.

Q) What attracted you to Steph and how would you describe your journey with her on the show?

QUENTIN: When I first got on the show, I actually started with Brooke (Mora). I wanted to try something different as I'm not afraid to step outside of my comfort zone, culture, or ethnicity to date.

I was initially drawn to Steph (Michaels) because she was pretty tall. I usually date women who are short. I kind of hit it off with Steph and I knew for a fact who Brooke was gonna pick.

What really caught my eye with Steph was that she made a statement. She would jump into the pool with all her make-up on and not care. I know a lot of women who won't do that as their appearance matters to them. When I found out that she is a survivor of cancer, I realized she has a pretty strong personality.

Quentin also reflected on a lot of fun dates he had while being on the Hulu show. The star opened up about his reaction to finding out fellow cast member Steven was, in fact, Steph's son. He confessed to being "very, very surprised," primarily because Steven was mature for his age.

Q) What are some of your major takeaways after the show?

QUENTIN: I'm pretty stand-offish. I like to read the room. I now know that I can go anywhere and in any setting and can start a conversation with anyone. I can have a good time. The connections I made...I love my cast, the producers and the staff. My takeaways were amazing.

While reflecting on his conversation with Steph's father, the Back In The Groove star confessed that he was completely honest with his feelings about the lead and that he didn't want to make any false promises or lies.

Q) How would you describe your current relationship status?

QUENTIN: I'm an equal opportunity employer like one of my castmates said. I'm single and I'm open to talking to anyone. We'll see what happens. I hope to find someone who is family oriented. I'm not opposed to my wife staying at home, but I do want her to have something that could also bring in some income. I want to have kids. I want her to have a goal and we'll make it work.

Q) What's next for you now considering you're looking to delve into the music industry?

QUENTIN: I just signed with a commercial agent. I also have an interview today with another agency, for representation - non exclusive, in Atlanta. I've been doing a lot of background work...Just getting my feet wet, getting experience, taking acting classes. I love being in front of the camera and I also love being a police officer so I can help people. I'm maintaining my 9-5 and taking my next career step in acting.

By the end of the interview, Quentin expressed his interest in being the next Bachelor as it would bring a different dynamic to the franchise and be more inclusive. He also hopes to get a chance to act in sitcoms and also have the opportunity to interact with American filmmaker Tyler Perry.

The star can be seen on Back In The Groove, currently available to stream on Hulu.

