"I promise to make you proud": Brice Gonzalez shares tearjerking tribute to Randy Gonzalez of Enkyboys

Brice Gonzalez of the famed TikTok duo Enkyboys paid tribute to his father, Randy Gonzalez, after his untimely death at the age of 35.

On Thursday, January 26, the 6-year-old star took to his father's Instagram handle to announce Randy's death while sharing a series of pictures alongside a heartfelt caption.

"I wish I could hug you & give you a kiss one more time dad but I know you will be watching over me, mom, and the girls. Until I see you again dad. I promise to make you proud. I love you."

He revealed that Randy Gonzalez passed away after "a long battle with cancer and is finally at peace with our Lord." He also said that the details of his public memorial, which will be held in Houston, will be revealed later.

The first picture shows Brice and Randy dressed in cowboy attire while posing for the camera. One of the pictures also shows the father-son duo pointing at an "Enkyboys" star tile on Hollywood's Walk of Fame.

Randy Gonzalez revealed his cancer diagnosis in April 2022

Randy Gonzalez rose to fame via Tiktok, where he starred alongside his 6-year-old son, Brice. The father-son duo was known for their hilarious lip-syncing and family videos before Brice bagged a role on NBC's sitcom Lopez vs. Lopez alongside George Lopez.

Randy Gonzalez, who was 35 when he passed away due to colon cancer, first revealed his diagnosis in April 2022, disclosing he was on stage 4. He later told his fans on social media that he had 2-3 years to live and 5 with the help of chemotherapy.

After his diagnosis, the Enkyboys used their TikTok handle to increase colon cancer awareness. They urged their fans to get regular screenings and be vigilant about their bodies.

In November 2022, Gonzalez revealed to his followers that his cancer treatment had been "horrible" but was ready to fight it.

"Cancer sucks, it sucks the life out of you. It makes you feel like you have nothing to live for when in reality, you do. It sucks, but you have to fight. You have to be strong to fight cancer and beat it. I want to be a testimony of this in another year or so when I'm still alive and I beat it."

In December 2022, Randy Gonzalez posted his last video on TikTok, where he talked about the difficulties with the cancer treatment, adding that he was "doing good," but his treatment was "not working."

As for Brice's Instagram tribute to his father, several celebrities shared condolences to the deceased. The list includes Emilio Rivera, Supa Good, Eva Longoria Baston, Jesus Garcia, Noel G, etc.

