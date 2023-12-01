"I didn't put silicon": Han So-hee clears up rumors of her nose surgery and shares heartwarming message to fans in a Kakao Talk open chat room

On Thursday, November 30, K-drama actress Han So-hee entered an open chat room on Kakao Talk to spend some time with her fans. Given that the platform allows people to join anonymously, the actress also posted pictures of her beside the chat room opened on a tablet to prove that it was, in fact, her.

Among the several things she talked about during her time in the open chat room, she also addressed the speculations about her getting plastic surgery.

The rumors initially sparked after she underwent nose surgery, however, in the open chat room, she clarified that the surgery wasn't for cosmetic purposes but for her allergic rhinitis.

Han So-hee revealed that her nose was crooked, which made it possible for her to breathe through only one nostril. To get it fixed and improve the quality of her breathing, the actress got rhinitis surgery, thereby clearing up rumors that she got plastic surgery done.

"Guys, I swear, I didn't put silicon in my nose. My nose just got a little taller because the doctors straightened [the nasal turbinates]," she said.

Han So-hee joins fans in an open Kakao Talk chat room and clears up plastic surgery rumors

As the actress entered the open Kakao Talk chat room and confirmed that it was her who joined, fans were elated and actively engaged with Han So-hee. Given that she hadn't been active for so long, fans were naturally concerned about the idol and were curiously asking her about the recent updates in her life.

The actress also affirmatively responded that she's been missing her fans too and that she's been feeling more grateful than ever about her fandom.

"I'm immature and I want to try so many different things, and because I'm like this, there are those of you who go to great lengths to defend me and my actions. Thanks to your efforts, I am living the way I want without feeling too stressed," Han So-hee stated.

"It's so reassuring to have you by my side, and I'm so grateful, but at the same time, I feel apologetic. When I thought about what being a 'fan' really means, I started to realize that fans should not be taken for granted," she continued.

She continued to express her immense gratitude towards her fans and promised that she'd never take them for granted.

"It is not a fact that a fan will stay a devoted fan forever. But you all are devoting yourselves to me, and you've put your faith in me. So I want to make one promise. I'm going to protect you. I promise not to think ill of you, I promise not to take you for granted, I will not grow lazy and develop feelings of contempt toward your devotion. This will be our promise."

After her heartwarming message to the fans, Han So-hee also thought it was necessary to clear up the rumors that have been passed around about the actress' possible nose plastic surgery.

"I'm worried because the swelling from the inferior turbinate reduction surgery is not going away. Because of my rhinitis, my nose became deformed and I could only breathe through one nostril. I didn't always have a Squidward nose," she said.

She further explained:

"I used to have a pretty high nose, but then because it grew unbalanced, the end eventually angled inward. The surgery actually helped straighten that out. But the thing about rhinitis? It always comes back. So I'll probably go back to having a Squidward nose soon too."

Following the personal clarification from Han So-hee herself about the ongoing rumors, netizens have been more settled about the issue.

In other news, fans have been excited about the actress' upcoming thriller series with Park Seo-joon, Gyeongseong Creature, which is slated to premiere on December 22, 2023.