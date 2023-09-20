"I was really surprised": Stray Kids' Felix expresses his feelings following the notice he received ahead of the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 show

On Tuesday, September 19, Stray Kids' Felix uploaded the eighth episode of his Sunshine Vlog on Stray Kids' official YouTube channel. The vlog showcased his recent visit to Italy for his attendance at the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 show.

The idol discussed his feelings about his invitation to the show in the vlog while he was traveling to Italy, he also talked about his nervousness since he accepted the invitation without knowing the scale and grandness of the same, and said:

"I was really surprised."

Felix's nervousness was all the more fueled when he received a notice from the show's director Nicolas Ghesquière that there were only two men who were going to be in attendance given that it was a women's show. However, three other male celebrities were spotted in the show, their attendance might have been confirmed later on.

Stray Kids' Felix shared his feelings prior to attending the Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 show

The Louis Vuitton Cruise 2024 show was a women's collection release, held in Isola Bella on Lake Maggiore, Italy. The show was undeniably grand and mesmerizing which had fans celebrating Felix's attendance at the show enthusiastically. However, the recent vlog was all the more exciting news for STAYs as the idol was named the French fashion house's ambassador this August.

Right from the beginning of the vlog, the idol seemed both thrilled and nervous at the same time. As he was filming in the car on his way to the airport to catch his flight to Italy, he shared the details about how he was invited to the show.

He shared that during the previous Louis Vuitton show that was held at the Jamsugyo Bridge above Han River, Seoul, the show's director requested him to come for the next show.

The idol, too, accepted the invitation happily without knowing the scale and grandness of the show. He expressed:

"I'm so nervous because I heard that Louis Vuitton reached out to us and said, "Thanks for attending the fashion show but, there are only two men attending". Haha. Because it's a women's show, this is a special and precious opportunity for me."

Felix continued:

"I didn't think it would be this big, so I was really surprised. At the last Louis Vuitton show, Nicolas told me, "Please come again next time", so I just said, "Of course, I'll come if I can". But I didn't know the next show would be this big. I found out yesterday, so I was surprised."

Contrary to his anticipations, there were three other men who attended the show, namely Pharrell, Jaden Smith, and Dew Jirawat Sutivanichsak.

However, during the rest of the show, the idol seemed absolutely excited and happy to be at the show and appreciatively took note of all the details implemented for the Louis Vuitton Cruis 2024 show.