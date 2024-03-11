"I am scared": Chris Colfer reacts to Glee cover of 'Rose's Turn' going viral

During his appearance at the 32nd Elton John AIDS Foundation's Oscar Viewing Party on March 10, actor and author Chris Colfer reacted to his song Rose's Turn from Glee going viral on TikTok. A few lines from the song, "All that work and what did it get me? Why did I do it?" recently went viral online as part of a TikTok trend.

As per Vulture, Colfer, who played the role of Kurt Hummel on the show, responded to interviewer Ricky Cornish about his feelings on the song's new-found fame, and he said:

"I am confused, I am concerned, I am scared."

The Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Award Viewing Party is held to support the foundation and its efforts in reaching marginalized communities affected by HIV/AIDS. The 2024 edition of the party was hosted by Elton John, David Furnish, Tiffany Haddish, Neil Patrick Harris, and David Burtka.

How did Chris Colfer react to his song going viral?

Chris Colfer was cast as the beloved character Kurt Hummel in the classic musical comedy-drama Glee that ran from 2009 to 2015 on Fox. Season 1 episode 18 sees Colfer's Kurt being jealous of the time his father Burt spends with fellow Glee club member, Finn.

In an effort to win back his father's attention, Kurt starts behaving in stereotypical masculine fashion and even kisses his female friend, Brittany. However, his efforts seem futile and he reverts back to his usual self. This is when he sings Rose's Turn to express his frustration about the lack of success in his efforts.

Just like the character, people recently began using the audio of the track to express their feelings about the futility of their hard work in various circumstances. Talking about its virality, Chris Colfer said in the interview on March 10:

"I don't know whether to blame the gays or the deep state, but I am now in constant fear of my life... Going viral on TikTok is very much like being gay. It is not a choice."

In a separate interview with InStyle, the 33-year-old actor talked about watching the footage of the song from the show and he stated:

"I couldn't believe how much rage I had in that little twink body."

According to USA Today, the song debuted at number 3 on the TikTok Billboard Top 50 chart. Chris Colfer earlier reacted to this news on Twitter and could not believe his eyes as he said:

"What is happening??????"

Rose's Turn is originally from the Broadway musical, Gypsy, which is loosely based on a true story about Gypsy Rose Lee. It was written by Stephen Sondheim and Jule Styne, with several actresses performing it over the years such as Ethel Merman, Bette Midler, Patti LuPone, and Imelda Staunton.

Chris Colfer won a Golden Globe Award for his portrayal of Kurt Hummel in 2011. He garnered the attention of fans as he arrived at the Elton John AIDS Foundation party with a 'Read Banned Books' badge.

Apart from being an actor, he is also an acclaimed author, most noted for his children's fiction book series The Land of Stories. Colfer's performance of Rose's Turn as Kurt Hummel is available to watch on YouTube. Meanwhile, all the episodes of Glee are available to stream on Disney+.