"I don't think I'm ready to see this"- Fans emotional as HYBE releases 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star' character trailer

On December 19, 2023, HYBE Labels released the character trailer of the upcoming docuseries BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. In the new series, fans will be able to follow the seven members of the group—Jin, Jimin, V, J-Hope, RM, Suga, and Jungkook—as they experience highs and lows during their ten-year career.

The series also shows the group's gradual ascent to popularity, accomplishments, big award wins, and more. The group's difficulties during the epidemic, when their performances were postponed, will also be covered in the docuseries. The series displays the strength and courage the members had to muster before presenting their online performances, Permission to Dance concerts, and other events.

The BTS ARMY were reduced to tears and a prolonged feeling of heaviness as the character trailer revealed more behind-the-scenes of the septet going through hardships. Fans expressed on X (formerly Twitter) about how emotionally charged they are and wrote,

"The trailer made me emotional": Fans get sentimental over the latest character preview of the upcoming BTS docuseries

The new character trailer of BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star, released on December 19, 2023, opens with the montages from 2013 when the septet had just debuted. The trailer then goes ahead with Jungkook, Jimin, Namjoon, and SUGA, mentioning that the initial days after debuting in 2013 were even more challenging than their pre-debut training period.

In the most recent character teaser, SUGA states that he is unsure if the band members, himself included, were overly ambitious or simply aloof of the reality that surrounded them.

"I don't know if we're just really ambitious or maybe we weren't in touch with reality," he said.

The trailer then shows several montages of the septet from 2013 to 2014 when BigHit Entertainment, now HYBE, launched them into the K-pop world. Jin, Namjoon, J-Hope, and Jungkook's individual statements were edited in the latest character trailer to demonstrate a holistic statement representing the zest of their debut experience.

The young teenage boys turned into idols overnight, so it was a lot for them to process. The seven members stated that they became idols and started wondering what the people and audience thought about them. The septet confirmed that they had to go through that harsh process to reach the pinnacle of their success.

Fans were emotional as the trailer showed montages of the BTS members enduring injuries and sleepless days due to their immensely hectic schedules. Listening and watching the members say that they breathlessly worked for seven to eight years to achieve success was extremely difficult for some fans.

The trailer shows Jungkook dozing off on a couch and an injured Namjoon limping with support from a staff member. It further showcases how the members wanted to pause for a moment and just breathe and rest but could not, as fans and the world had massive expectations of them.

This further reminded fans of BTS' Festa dinner from 2022 when Namjoon said they are taking a small break to rest and rejuvenate so they all can return stronger for their fans. Nevertheless, the ARMYs expressed their sentiments on X as they tweeted that they would cry rivers once the docuseries is released on Disney Plus on December 22, 2023.

The seven members of Bangtan Sonyeondan, aka BTS, have enlisted in the military as of December 12, 2023, to serve their mandatory service. However, the global superstars filmed several pieces of content for their fans to enjoy until the group returns in 2025.