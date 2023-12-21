“I think the man had plans”: Wild reactions spark online as TSA catches passenger hiding bullets in baby diaper

According to TSA or the Transportation Security Administration, at New York's LaGuardia Airport on Wednesday, December 20, security personnel discovered 17 bullets hidden inside a disposable baby diaper.

According to TSA, an Arkansas man was detained at the security checkpoint when his carry-on luggage set off an X-ray machine's alarm while traveling from New York's LaGuardia Airport to Chicago's Midway Airport.

Expand Tweet

Officers discovered that the spotless diaper contained 9mm ammo, which is illegal to keep in carry-on luggage and is only permitted in checked ones.

Once the news was uploaded on X (formerly known as Twitter) by The Associated Press, it spread like wildfire. X users took to the post's comment section to react to the entire thing.

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @alaskarebel)

A passenger is caught by TSA while trying to transport bullets in a diaper set

The man was unsuccessful in carrying the bullets (Image via X / @TSA_Northeast)

The passenger's carry-on diaper set off an alarm in an X-ray machine at an airport security checkpoint, prompting officers to remove the otherwise clean diaper from the bag, according to the TSA.

The traveler first denied knowing that his case included a nappy loaded with bullets, according to the agency. He later claimed that his girlfriend might have placed it there.

The TSA recognized the man who had a flight ticket to Chicago's Midway Airport, but they withheld his name. He received a citation from Port Authority police for illegally possessing the 9mm ammo.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey oversees the airport, and the Queens district attorney's office received messages from several media agencies requesting more information.

When the TSA discovered the bullets hidden in the object, they joked,

“Apparently this guy needs a bullet-proof plan for packing his carry-on bag before heading to the airport for his next flight”.

The news was uploaded on X by the Associated Press. Once it was made public, netizens took to the post's comment section to express their opinion regarding the incident.

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @carry_the_flag)

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @RLM712)

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @Thomaspaine03)

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @Dagenheim)

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @1Thunder_Struck)

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @dart_maple)

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @Eyewitness_11)

Netizens react as authorities found hidden bullets in baby diaper (Image via X / @leenayourangel)

Rules to carry firearm on flights

As per TSA, states and nations have different laws about gun ownership. Passengers may carry unloaded firearms as checked baggage only if secured in a closed, hard-sided container. However, passengers must disclose guns and ammunition to the airline when checking a bag at the ticket counter.

Only adults over the age of 18 are permitted to travel within the United States with guns and ammunition in their checked baggage. When checking in, the container must also entirely seal off the firearm from prying eyes.

Moreover, according to TSA, the firearms must be unloaded and kept in a lockable, hard-sided, completely inaccessible container. Rifle casings also need locks on both ends.

Additionally, ammunition must be kept in its original manufacturer's packaging or made mainly to transport limited amounts of ammo, no more than 5 kilograms per container or customer, in the original manufacturer's packaging.