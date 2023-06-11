“I wouldn’t come back to the u.k. if i were you”: Love Island’s George Fensom racist allegations explored as netizens celebrate his ousting

George Fensom was recently ousted from Love Island season 10. Several social media users expressed delight at the packing away of George Fensom from the dating show.

One social media user, @iamthatbleep, shared a tweet, saying:

sza ;) @iamthatbleep imagine coming on the show, getting exposed as a racist, homophobic and then getting dumped a few days later cos none of the girls were feeling you? george mate… i wouldn’t come back to the u.k. if i were you #LoveIsland imagine coming on the show, getting exposed as a racist, homophobic and then getting dumped a few days later cos none of the girls were feeling you? george mate… i wouldn’t come back to the u.k. if i were you #LoveIsland https://t.co/r8h1X9BHi9

Social media users are celebrating the ousting of George Fensom because people came across his homophobic and racist tweets and said that a person like him should not be given this platform.

George Fensom's racist and homophobic tweets from the past

For those unaware, George Fensom's past conduct was shared on Twitter by the account 'Exposing George Fenson', where his racist tweets were highlighted.

The tweet was shared on May 30, 2023. In the tweet, two screenshots were shared, with the first one highlighting Dom Marino's racist message to someone, while the second picture had Fenson in it alongside Marino.

Exposing George Fensom @Georgeyboyyyy George Fensom has recently been cast in Love Island this is extremely concerning considering the people he surrounds himself with are very well known racists in Bedford…

George is pictured here posing front and centre with Dom Marino who was fired from red bull racing… George Fensom has recently been cast in Love Island this is extremely concerning considering the people he surrounds himself with are very well known racists in Bedford…George is pictured here posing front and centre with Dom Marino who was fired from red bull racing… https://t.co/eitgqrwX2O

The tweet was shared with a caption:

"George Fensom has recently been cast in Love Island this is extremely concerning considering the people he surrounds himself with are very well-known racists in Bedford… George is pictured here posing front and centre with Dom Marino who was fired from red bull racing."

Other than this, several other tweets were shared which highlighted that Fensom has shared homophobic and misogynistic tweets in the past.

However, as these tweets went viral, George responded, saying that he is a changed person now and those tweets were shared a decade ago.

While speaking with media outlets, George said:

"It's really unfortunate that this has been brought up because that isn't the person that I am today. Looking back on those tweets. I was really naive and really young to think that was the right thing to say."

He was also in the headlines because his ex-girlfriend accused him of cheating and a video regarding the same went viral on the internet.

Social media users shared several memes and celebrated the ousting of George Fensom from Love Island

As social media users came across the news of ousting of George from Love Island, they shared their reactions online. Several users shared memes and said that this was expected:

SP🇸🇱 @septimusajprime George is going home to less than 50K followers, no brand deals & to see that we know he’s a racist abuser who left his girlfriend to go on the show 🤣🤣🤣 #loveisland George is going home to less than 50K followers, no brand deals & to see that we know he’s a racist abuser who left his girlfriend to go on the show 🤣🤣🤣 #loveisland https://t.co/7ERzRa23Sc

Mo @UptiMo_

“im massively out of my comfort zone” what do you u mean by that George #Loveisland “im massively out of my comfort zone” what do you u mean by that George #Loveisland https://t.co/W6Z3jd2HQL

LK @LKTheHoodRomeo Not George tryna convince the public he likes black woman all of a sudden #LoveIsland Not George tryna convince the public he likes black woman all of a sudden #LoveIsland https://t.co/QWfAmz3rfx

Lilly🧚🏾‍♀️🇬🇭 @LillyImaan George gone go home and tweet another slur. Cause nobody believed his “ I like pocs” plan to stay in the villa #LoveIsland George gone go home and tweet another slur. Cause nobody believed his “ I like pocs” plan to stay in the villa #LoveIsland https://t.co/U8hkLRRD7T

roann @roann_gutierrez George when Ruchee chooses anyone but him at the recoupling #LoveIsland George when Ruchee chooses anyone but him at the recoupling #LoveIsland https://t.co/ed1wjiw5EE

Lᴀ♡ @MissLA23_ Me knowing George is probably going home tonight #LoveIsland Me knowing George is probably going home tonight #LoveIsland https://t.co/5jgcD6TQ75

mia @melllowyellows WE GOT GEORGE OUT OF THERE A WIN IS A WIN #LoveIsland WE GOT GEORGE OUT OF THERE A WIN IS A WIN #LoveIsland https://t.co/q9I2ijXa4l

tem @temialaka1

since when did george and whitney start liking each other #loveisland since when did george and whitney start liking each other #loveisland https://t.co/cXtbQo9HHP

George is a business executive from Bedford and he recently appeared on season 10 of Love Island. He is the first contestant to get ousted from season 10 of the dating show.

Love Island season 10 premiered on ITV on June 5, 2023.

