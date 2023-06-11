“I wouldn’t come back to the u.k. if i were you”: Love Island’s George Fensom racist allegations explored as netizens celebrate his ousting

George Fensom was recently ousted from Love Island season 10. Several social media users expressed delight at the packing away of George Fensom from the dating show.
Social media users are celebrating the ousting of George Fensom because people came across his homophobic and racist tweets and said that a person like him should not be given this platform.
George Fensom's racist and homophobic tweets from the past
For those unaware, George Fensom's past conduct was shared on Twitter by the account 'Exposing George Fenson', where his racist tweets were highlighted.
The tweet was shared on May 30, 2023. In the tweet, two screenshots were shared, with the first one highlighting Dom Marino's racist message to someone, while the second picture had Fenson in it alongside Marino.
"George Fensom has recently been cast in Love Island this is extremely concerning considering the people he surrounds himself with are very well-known racists in Bedford… George is pictured here posing front and centre with Dom Marino who was fired from red bull racing."
Other than this, several other tweets were shared which highlighted that Fensom has shared homophobic and misogynistic tweets in the past.
However, as these tweets went viral, George responded, saying that he is a changed person now and those tweets were shared a decade ago.
While speaking with media outlets, George said:
"It's really unfortunate that this has been brought up because that isn't the person that I am today. Looking back on those tweets. I was really naive and really young to think that was the right thing to say."
He was also in the headlines because his ex-girlfriend accused him of cheating and a video regarding the same went viral on the internet.
Social media users shared several memes and celebrated the ousting of George Fensom from Love Island
As social media users came across the news of ousting of George from Love Island, they shared their reactions online. Several users shared memes and said that this was expected:
George is a business executive from Bedford and he recently appeared on season 10 of Love Island. He is the first contestant to get ousted from season 10 of the dating show.
Love Island season 10 premiered on ITV on June 5, 2023.