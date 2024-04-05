'If someone offers me a part and I do it': Michael J. Fox reacts to possibility of returning to acting despite retiring in 2020

Actor Michael J. Fox opened up about a potential comeback after retirement in an interview with Entertainment Tonight on Tuesday, April 2, at the Michael J. Fox Foundation’s “A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson’s” event.

Diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, he founded the Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to fund research to find a cure for the disease. The worsening of the symptoms forced him to reduce his acting workload, leading him to retire in 2020.

In Tuesday's interview, the actor was asked whether he would ever return to acting. He responded:

"If someone offers me a part and I do it and I have a good time, great. I mean, the documentary was a big thrill."

Michael J. Fox, 62, started acting as a child actor in the 1970s but gained prominence for his portrayal of Alex P. Keaton on NBC's Family Ties. He also starred in other iconic films like Back to the Future, The Frighteners, The Secret of My Success, Teen Wolf, etc.

Michael J. Fox spoke about reversing his retirement in an interview

In the interview at the Michael J. Fox Foundation's event, A Country Thing Happened on the Way to Cure Parkinson's, the actor was shown a clip of his 22-year-old self appearing for an interview, in which he said he'd like to 'do it all,' including editing, writing, and directing. However, the present Fox confessed that his desires had changed over the years. He shared:

"My biggest goal, I think, was to raise a family. We have four amazing kids, and that's been the big thing."

The actor continued:

"And then the other is with the foundation."

2019 A Funny Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's - Inside (Image via Getty)

When asked about a potential return to acting, the actor explained that he would consider it if someone had a part for him, and he felt he'd have a good time doing it. He also said that he enjoyed shooting the 2023 documentary Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie, which is available to stream on Apple TV+.

"I would do acting if something came up that I could put my realities into it, my challenges, if I could figure it out."

The multiple Emmy winner revealed that he had several physical challenges last year. However, the actor was able to recuperate from them because of the incessant support from his family and the people he works with. Additionally, Fox shared a positive update with PEOPLE:

"You know, my daughter's getting married too ... good things are happening, and life is good. And so it's been a good year, for sure."

Ending on an optimistic note, he stated:

"And the whole thing is just keep having new experiences, whether it's experiences that push forward what we're trying to do and our mission with foundation."

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's when he was 29 years old, a year after Back to the Future Part III's release in 1990.

Parkinson's disease is a condition that causes parts of the brain to become progressively damaged over several years. It is a chronic degenerative disorder of the central nervous system that shows early symptoms like rigidity, uncontrollable tremors, difficulty walking, and problems with movement. Parkinson's disease dementia is also a very common manifestation of the disease that is developed in advanced stages.

In the interview, Fox explained the various bodily injuries that resulted in his condition, including breaking bones in his face and other areas of his body and a benign tumor in his spinal cord.

"All these subtle ways that get you, you don’t die from Parkinson’s, you die with (the condition). I’m not going to be 80. I won’t be 80."

In his book, No Time Like the Future, the actor explained that his decision to retire isn't solely based on the disease. Fox wrote:

"There are reasons for my lapses in memorization — be they age, cognitive issues with the disease, distraction from the constant sensations of Parkinson's, or lack of sensation because of the spine — but I read it as a message, an indicator."

"A Country Thing Happened On The Way To Cure Parkinson's" Benefitting The Michael J. Fox Foundation (Image via Getty)

Michael J. Fox established the 'Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research' in 2000 to develop a cure for the disease. According to the foundation's website, more than $1.75 billion in research funding has been raised so far. Moreover, the researchers have been able to develop a biomarker for Parkinson's.

For his efforts in trying to cure Parkinson's disease, the actor received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2022.