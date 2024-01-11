"Imagine everything those children have been through": Christopher Charkowski video sparks outrage online amid arrest for child abuse 

On January 4, 2024, a video editor named Christopher Charkowski was taken into Los Angeles police custody and was charged with child endangerment after he was caught on his house surveillance camera beating his six-year-old son, as per Newsweek. However, within 24 hours, he was released on a bond.

Trigger warning: This article has references to child abuse and domestic violence. Readers’ discretion is advised.

A crew member of the reality TV series Below Deck Mediterranean, Christopher Charkowski, has been accused of child abuse after a camera recording shows him punching and throwing his son on the couch. If convicted, he can face up to six years in prison for the felony count, as per the court documents obtained by the news outlet.

As soon as the news became viral, netizens put Christopher Charkowski under fire for inflicting violence on a little kid. In this regard, an X user commented under @antifaoperative’s tweet, who was the first to bring the incident to attention and is a family friend of Charkowski.

“I hope he isn’t allowed around his children”: Christopher Charkowski faces backlash online for child abuse

Last Thursday, video editor Christopher Charkowski was arrested after he was captured on CCTV acting violently with his six-year-old son. Following the incident, the 39-year-old was charged with felony but was released on bail.

A week later, the case emerged on X in the hands of Beks (@antifaoperative), who happens to be a friend of Christopher Charkowski’s estranged wife Dara Faye Stransky. The former couple has four kids together, including the son, who was the victim of abuse.

In a tweet chain, Beks shared screengrabs of the court papers along with a one-minute video of Charkowski’s abusive actions and his picture on her X account. She also attached a screenshot of the video editor’s arrest record by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

While the footage doesn’t clearly reveal the identity of Chawkowski, it showed an adult man repeatedly hitting a child in a living room, with two other kids and dogs in the background.

The thread also contained a clip where Christopher was seen telling an older woman (identified as his mother) that he wished to murder his wife and then kill himself. Upon these disturbing revelations, Christopher Charkowski faced mass outrage online. Here are some of the comments under @therobbieharvey’s tweet reporting the same:

Notably, Charkowski and his wife have been separated for years, and the latter filed for divorce in 2018. She also sued him for child support in 2014, according to Newsweek.

She is a politician who ran for the U.S. House of Congress to represent the 25th district of California in 2021. Back then, during his campaign, she justified her running by telling local news channel The Signal:

"I want to see more regular people representing us, not business people who swear they're not regular politicians and then they get into office—and, guess what, they're regular politicians. My kids need a future. Your kids need a future. I'm a mom who's kind of fed up watching this, and I want to try to make changes."

It is important to note that she is active on social media and addresses rampant sociopolitical issues. She also shared that two of her four kids with Charkowski were autistic.

As per IMDb, Christopher Charkowski has worked as a video editor for Below Deck Mediterranean, the TV show Jury Duty (2023), the reality series Bajillion Dollar Propertie$, and the TV special Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy, among others.