"Imagine if they did it first": Hailey Bieber fans throws shade at Selena Gomez for allegedly copying model catwalk girls lineup

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez are in the headlines once again and this time, Hailey's fans are throwing shade at Selena for allegedly copying her model catwalk girls lineup reel.

For those unaware, recently, an online storm erupted after Selena Gomez’was featured in a reel in which she did a runway scene that many fans believed bore a striking resemblance to Hailey Bieber's reel which she posted this month.

The reel in which Selena Gomez was present was shared by Connar Franklin, who was celebrating her bachelorette with her close friends. Moreover, on 4th of July, Hailey and her girlfriends made the runway reel which included several celebrities like Kim, Kylie, Kendall, and Lori Harvey.

As the internet users came across this, they said Selena copied Hailey's idea. They're claiming that if the situation were reversed, and Selena did it first, Hailey would be criticized for copying.

A social media user @JustDoingNothi reacted to this video and said:

Emily @JustDoingNothi pic.twitter.com/ZsvJciIyAC Imagine they did it first…they would say Hailey was a copycat and was shady twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

It is also worth taking note that these reels were neither created nor posted by Selena or Hailey, they were just featured in the reels.

Hailey Bieber ’s fans react to the viral runway reel, saying that there is double standard at play

As the internet users came across the recent reel where Selena Gomez was featured, they said that if Hailey would’ve done it later, then she would’ve got massively trolled.

Hailey’s fans also said that there is double standard at play and they are not enjoying it.

See reactions here:

christina. 🤍 @jaileykidrauhl twitter.com/JustDoingNothi… she's even 2nd in line like hailey LMAOOO this is so

mili @rhodespeaks beliebers been saying this woman is weird since 2012, maybe they were right twitter.com/justdoingnothi…

Ru @Amorthebaby The best part her fans can’t even say “it’s just a trend” because there are times where it has just been a trend for Hailey but she got heavily bullied for it twitter.com/justdoingnothi…

Nella 🤎 @biebsidea I find it funny how she also went second and exited on the same side as Hailey twitter.com/JustDoingNothi…

Both Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have yet to directly address the controversy, leaving fans and media outlets to speculate on the nature of their relationship.

What is Hailey and Selena drama? Know all about it

Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez have been involved in some drama in the past, which has caught the attention of the public and media. The issue mainly revolves around their relationships with popstar Justin Bieber.

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber used to date for several years before they broke up. During their relationship, they shared many moments together, which made their fans feel emotionally connected to them. When they eventually split, it left many fans heartbroken.

After their breakup, Justin Bieber started dating Hailey Baldwin, now known as Hailey Bieber. This move surprised many fans, and some of Selena's supporters felt upset, believing that Hailey might have been a factor in their breakup.

The drama escalated when social media posts and comments seemed to suggest tension between Selena and Hailey.

Fans speculated that there might be underlying issues between them, which added fuel to the fire. Some fans even started taking sides, leading to a lot of online arguments and negativity.

In February 2023, there was some drama involving Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez. Hailey was accused of indirectly criticizing Selena on social media. Here's what happened:

Hailey posted an Instagram Story where she shared a song called Calm Down. This song was originally released in 2022 by an artist named Rema, and Selena Gomez had collaborated on a remix of this song in August 2022.

However, the version of the song that Hailey shared on her Instagram Story was the solo rendition by Rema, without Selena's involvement. This led some people to believe that Hailey deliberately chose the version without Selena as a way to throw shade or indirectly make a statement about their past.

In recent times, both Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber have spoken about the need for positivity and support among women. They have encouraged their fans to stop spreading hate and focus on spreading love and kindness.