On April 5, 2023, CNN released an article alongside a tweet addressing BTS' Jimin's historical achievement with his solo album title track, Like Crazy, as the first Korean to be placed at #1 on Billboard. Akin to all other international and local media outlets, CNN, too, covered the idol's impressive and monumental accomplishments.

However, many were not happy with their choice of words.

When talking about Jimin making history on Billboard, CNN phrased it in such a way that allegedly put down other BTS members and their solo careers. One of their tweets read:

"Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin."

CNN @CNN Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin. cnn.it/3zyXzvr Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin. cnn.it/3zyXzvr https://t.co/aCMNE6Rg0A

Fans were furious about the same and criticized the media outlet for painting the BTS members' solo careers as a competition between them.

Following the release of CNN's tweet, many were initially happy about the well-deserved recognition that BTS' Jimin is gaining given his monumental achievement. However, on closer notice of their choice of words, fans were immediately frustrated and angered by the comparison CNN made between BTS' Jimin and the other BTS members.

cs⁷ 아포방포 @coffeebtsbooks

THEY TREAT ALL THE SOLO PROJECTS BY THEM TO BOOST THEIR TEAM, NOT TO SHINE SOLO. IM TELLING YOU AGAIN, THEY WENT SOLO TO REUNITE AS A STRONGEST TEAM. SO DON'T CAUSE CHAOS. @CNN DONT COMPARE. THEY'VE CHOSEN THE MUSIC FORM AND GENRE AND STORIES THEY WANTED TO TELL.THEY TREAT ALL THE SOLO PROJECTS BY THEM TO BOOST THEIR TEAM, NOT TO SHINE SOLO. IM TELLING YOU AGAIN, THEY WENT SOLO TO REUNITE AS A STRONGEST TEAM. SO DON'T CAUSE CHAOS. @CNN DONT COMPARE. THEY'VE CHOSEN THE MUSIC FORM AND GENRE AND STORIES THEY WANTED TO TELL.THEY TREAT ALL THE SOLO PROJECTS BY THEM TO BOOST THEIR TEAM, NOT TO SHINE SOLO. IM TELLING YOU AGAIN, THEY WENT SOLO TO REUNITE AS A STRONGEST TEAM. SO DON'T CAUSE CHAOS.

𝙋𝙝𝙖𝙧𝙖𝙝 @stigmatic_vk @CNN I'm really happy for Jimin, but the way you shame the other members by such a title is unnecessary. They're not competing against each other like other boy groups did in the past. Shame on you. Do your research properly before you write nonsense articles titles. @CNN I'm really happy for Jimin, but the way you shame the other members by such a title is unnecessary. They're not competing against each other like other boy groups did in the past. Shame on you. Do your research properly before you write nonsense articles titles.

tkvk.love 𐤀💧🔥 @tkvk_love @CNN That is a very low blow for the other members. Comparing manipulated, non organic sales to a Lollapalooza Headliner is like comparing apples to eggs!!! You should do your research. How much did you get paid for this???? @CNN That is a very low blow for the other members. Comparing manipulated, non organic sales to a Lollapalooza Headliner is like comparing apples to eggs!!! You should do your research. How much did you get paid for this????

Rock Bison D-Day ⁷ |Tailor of Chaos @babiee_Mochiiii @CNN Let me tell you one thing if your context of "big" is considering only Hot100. Armys are still figuring out a way after new bb rules where the whole chart is carried mostly by radio.. Rest of the members break so many records in different platforms during their cb.. @CNN Let me tell you one thing if your context of "big" is considering only Hot100. Armys are still figuring out a way after new bb rules where the whole chart is carried mostly by radio.. Rest of the members break so many records in different platforms during their cb..

SrMrZ @LungButter30 @CNN No respect to the rest of the members. There are still some members who haven’t solo debut. @CNN No respect to the rest of the members. There are still some members who haven’t solo debut.

Fans alleged the media outlet not only put down other BTS members and their solo careers, but it also failed to recognize their achievements in other ways. CNN strictly held its basis for comparison with respect to Billboard and ignored several other impressive achievements that the BTS members made in other contexts.

Regardless, fans still felt that it was completely unnecessary to bring in the other BTS members while talking about Jimin's Billboard achievement. Since his ranking on the music chart only concerned him majorly, fans felt that CNN's efforts to create a competitive environment between the BTS members were disrespectful.

Additionally, fans also noticed another problematic choice of words in CNN's article, addressing the placement of BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy on Billboard. In the body of their article, they wrote:

"The successful start for 'Like Crazy' was driven by the sales of the five different versions of the song."

Fans felt that this phrasing meant to communicate that the reason behind Like Crazy's Billboard achievement was due to the various versions released of the song, referring that it wouldn't have bagged #1 otherwise.

j.m @4kchpjm twitter.com/cnn/status/164… CNN @CNN Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin. cnn.it/3zyXzvr Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin. cnn.it/3zyXzvr https://t.co/aCMNE6Rg0A I’m actually giggling at how mad theyre in qrts. The obsession is real. We’ll keep thriving tho! I’m actually giggling at how mad theyre in qrts. The obsession is real. We’ll keep thriving tho!😋 twitter.com/cnn/status/164… https://t.co/YC1mufrW1F

VIN @THVsVin CNN @CNN Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin. cnn.it/3zyXzvr Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin. cnn.it/3zyXzvr https://t.co/aCMNE6Rg0A CNN "sales of five different versions of the song" & other members didn't get that so yes "no other member got big Payola as Jimbo" 🤣 twitter.com/CNN/status/164… CNN "sales of five different versions of the song" & other members didn't get that so yes "no other member got big Payola as Jimbo" 🤣 twitter.com/CNN/status/164… https://t.co/6pYgSAIZWt

♡︎z♡︎ @kookie_andcooky CNN @CNN Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin. cnn.it/3zyXzvr Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin. cnn.it/3zyXzvr https://t.co/aCMNE6Rg0A so article said he did that with the help of 5 versions🤭 and ofc 29 copies🥲 embarrassing encore was a big help too he was talk of the town lmao twitter.com/CNN/status/164… so article said he did that with the help of 5 versions🤭 and ofc 29 copies🥲 embarrassing encore was a big help too he was talk of the town lmao twitter.com/CNN/status/164…

Fans felt that both Billboard and CNN had instances where they directed shade toward the BTS members and their solo careers. Naturally, angered by the news, they flooded Twitter with their frustration at the way the artists and solo projects were disrespected and developed into a competitive narrative.

