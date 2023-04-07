On April 5, 2023, CNN released an article alongside a tweet addressing BTS' Jimin's historical achievement with his solo album title track, Like Crazy, as the first Korean to be placed at #1 on Billboard. Akin to all other international and local media outlets, CNN, too, covered the idol's impressive and monumental accomplishments.
However, many were not happy with their choice of words.
When talking about Jimin making history on Billboard, CNN phrased it in such a way that allegedly put down other BTS members and their solo careers. One of their tweets read:
"Other members of BTS have gone solo, but none as big as Jimin."
Fans were furious about the same and criticized the media outlet for painting the BTS members' solo careers as a competition between them.
Fans angered at the disrespectful comparison made by CNN between BTS' Jimin and other members' solo careers
Following the release of CNN's tweet, many were initially happy about the well-deserved recognition that BTS' Jimin is gaining given his monumental achievement. However, on closer notice of their choice of words, fans were immediately frustrated and angered by the comparison CNN made between BTS' Jimin and the other BTS members.
Fans alleged the media outlet not only put down other BTS members and their solo careers, but it also failed to recognize their achievements in other ways. CNN strictly held its basis for comparison with respect to Billboard and ignored several other impressive achievements that the BTS members made in other contexts.
Regardless, fans still felt that it was completely unnecessary to bring in the other BTS members while talking about Jimin's Billboard achievement. Since his ranking on the music chart only concerned him majorly, fans felt that CNN's efforts to create a competitive environment between the BTS members were disrespectful.
Additionally, fans also noticed another problematic choice of words in CNN's article, addressing the placement of BTS' Jimin's Like Crazy on Billboard. In the body of their article, they wrote:
"The successful start for 'Like Crazy' was driven by the sales of the five different versions of the song."
Fans felt that this phrasing meant to communicate that the reason behind Like Crazy's Billboard achievement was due to the various versions released of the song, referring that it wouldn't have bagged #1 otherwise.
Fans felt that both Billboard and CNN had instances where they directed shade toward the BTS members and their solo careers. Naturally, angered by the news, they flooded Twitter with their frustration at the way the artists and solo projects were disrespected and developed into a competitive narrative.