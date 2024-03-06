On March 5, 2024, BLACKPINK's Lisa took the fashion world by storm with her surprise appearance at the Louis Vuitton Fall-Winter 2024 Show in Paris at the Cour Carree du Louvre. She featured a mesmerizing glasshouse set designed by artist James Chinlund, adorned with chandeliers, creating a massive crowd movement that resonated both on and off the runway.

What added to the astonishment was Lisa's spontaneous announcement just half an hour before the show, sharing the official invitation from Louis Vuitton on her Instagram stories.

The idol, known for her front-row presence at various fashion events, had a special connection with the LVMH-owned French label Celine, where she has been an ambassador since 2020.

Despite her regular appearances, the BLACKPINK maknae attending Louis Vuitton's show came as an unexpected twist, leaving fans intrigued about her current brand allegiance.

BLACKPINK Lisa stuns fans with her unexpected presence at Louis Vuitton's FW'24 show in Paris

Lisa's fashion-forward ensemble at the show stole the spotlight, featuring a jacket from Louis Vuitton's 2018 Spring/Summer collection layered over a white cropped top and paired with high-waisted short shorts and thigh-high sheer tights.

The singer completed the look with pointed-toe heels and a camera motif handbag, accentuating her unique style. Her blush-pink, floral-embroidered jacket, combined with a flawless makeup look and signature hairstyle, earned her praise for being a "fashion icon."

The admiration for Lisa's outfit reached new heights, making her the sole attendee of the Louis Vuitton Women's Fall-Winter 2024 Show to surpass 1 million tweets on X.

Fans could not help but praise the MONEY singer for her global popularity and impact. They expressed their excitement on social media, hailing the idol's appearance as the best surprise ever.

In the course of the event, the idol was spotted in the front row, accompanied by English actress Sophie Turner, renowned for her portrayal of Sansa Stark in the HBO epic fantasy television series Game of Thrones, marking her acting debut.

Notably, the BLACKPINK member wasn't the only K-pop sensation making headlines at the event, as Stray Kids' Felix also made waves with his impeccable runway walk.

This surprise appearance is part of the idol's recent trend of making unexpected appearances, including at Taylor Swift and SHINee's concerts in Singapore. Fans have embraced Lisa's newfound independence after leaving YG Entertainment and commended her for establishing LLOUD, her own entertainment company.

As the second BLACKPINK member to introduce her label, the LALISA singer joined the ranks of Jennie and Jisoo, with Rosé being the only member yet to unveil her future endeavors.

The collective decision of BLACKPINK members not to renew their contracts with YG Entertainment marked a new chapter in their careers, characterized by independence and artistic exploration.