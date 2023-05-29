Indigenous 22-year-old Mika Westwolf gets killed by Sunny White, netizens enraged as the latter faces no charges

Mika Westwolf, an indigenous woman from Montana, who died after she was struck by a vehicle, has left netizens enraged as details of the driver emerge. The 22-year-old was walking along U.S. Highway 93 in the Flathead reservation when she was struck by a Cadillac Escalade on March 31, 2023.

On Friday, May 26, 2023, Twitter user @TizzyEnt, shared a TikTok video that gave out specifics of the case. The viral tweet explained that the Cadillac was driven by Sunny White, who the Twitter user claimed was a white nationalist, leading many to believe that Mika Westwolf's accident was a hate crime.

What fueled the white nationalist flames were the court documents confirming that 28-year-old Sunny was behind the wheel and her two children, four-year-old Aryan and two-year-old Nation, were in the backseat and witnessed the horrific event.

Lake County Attorney, James Lapotka later stated that Montana Highway Patrol, the lead investigative agency in the case, had arrested the mother of two.

She was charged with two counts of child endangerment but they were later dropped on April 6. She currently faces no charges in relation to Mika Westwolf's death.

The news left a sour taste among internet users as they call for justice and media attention in Westwolf's death.

"Absolutely abhorrent": Lax action taken after Mika Westwolf's death leaves netizens outraged

As details behind Mika Westwolf's death emerged, internet users were horrified at the negligent effort put into solving the case. They demanded that the FBI look into the investigations and treat it as a hate crime.

Just days after Mika Westwolf's death, Summer White broke into a residence and took her two children, claiming that the father, John Holmes, was not fit to raise them.

A missing persons advisory was issued soon that added that Summer White frequently abused drugs. The two children were soon found and placed under the case of the Montana Child and Family Services Division (FSD).

The Missing Endangered Person Advisory report, however, stated that she was "recently charged with vehicular homicide for an incident."

Lake County Attorney, James Lapotka, stated that he is waiting for Mika Westwolf's toxicology reports and report from Montana Highway Patrol to make an informed decision in filing charges in relation to Mika Westwolf's death.

