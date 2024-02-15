Invincible season 2 Part 2 drops first trailer ahead of premiere

Invincible has teased its return with part 2 of the second season, with Amazon Prime Video posting the official trailer today. The first part of season 2 premiered in November 2023 with four episodes and left the series on a cliffhanger.

The season 2 part 2 trailer promises a lot of action in the upcoming episodes, with several limb-snapping sequences and a parasitic alien takeover teased.

As per Amazon Prime Video, Invincible will return with part 2 of season 2 on March 14, 2024. The second part of the season consists of four episodes, which will be released each subsequent week following the premiere.

Invincible season 2 part 2 trailer released - Mark Grayson will not let anyone "ever hurt" his family

Invincible is one of the most popular animated series on Amazon Prime, and fans are delighted as a trailer for the second part of season two was released today. The trailer is packed with action sequences, and viewers can expect epic showdowns.

In one of the sequences in the trailer, Mark Grayson (Steven Yeun) exclaims that he will not let anyone "ever hurt" his family. Following up on the events where the first part of the season left things, Grayson has to deal with being contacted by Viltrumites as they take Omni-Man (J.K. Simmons) away to punish him for straying from his duties of conquering Earth.

When Omni-Man disclosed that he had fathered a child with one of the insectoid extraterrestrial members, the already strained reunion became even more awkward. After three Viltrumite assailants were narrowly repulsed by Invincible and Omni-Man, they hauled Omni-Man back to their base. They gave Invincible the command to get Earth ready for takeover. Mark has the impossible choice of obeying the all-mighty Viltrumites or giving it his all to protect Earth (especially his mother).

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their excitement about the trailer's release.

A fan reacts to DF's post about the release of the trailer (image via X/@byRegie)

A fan seems excited after the long wait for Part 2 of Season 2 (image via X/@MikeWayne)

A fan reacts to the new trailer (image via X/@vynskiii)

The one-minute and 55-second-long trailer teased a lot more, with mind-controlling taking over some of the most powerful superheroes like Atom Eve (Gillian Jacobs). The trailer also teases the return of the multiverse-hopping villain Angstrom Levy (Sterling K. Brown) as he prepares something sinister. The most intriguing part of the trailer was a funeral shown at the end, which will keep fans intrigued till the release of part 2 of season 2.

Invincible will premiere the second part of season 2 on Amazon Prime Video on March 14, 2024.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE