Is Andrew Rosindell married? Tory MP's personal life explored after Met police drop rape investigation

Trigger warning: This article talks about sexual abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

The Metropolitan Police has concluded its investigation into the allegations of sexual offenses against Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell. As reported by BBC, the investigation, which began in May 2022 following allegations of rape, indecent assault, and abuse of trust, was closed after detectives found insufficient evidence to proceed with criminal charges.

According to The Guardian, Representative Rosindell, who stands for Romford, was detained in May 2022 and voluntarily withdrew from parliamentary proceedings while the investigation was underway.

Andrew Rosindell attends a vote leave rally in London (Image via Getty)

As per GH Gossip, Rosindell is reportedly married to Tamsin Thomas, a reclusive person who has kept a low profile alongside her spouse.

Exploring Andrew Rosindell's marriage and political career

In the wake of the police investigation, questions have arisen about Rosindell's marriage to Tamsin Thomas, a figure who remains largely undisclosed to the public. Reports from GH Gossip affirm Andrew Rosindell's marriage but emphasize the couple's preference for privacy, with both individuals eschewing media attention on their personal lives.

Andrew Rosindell, the longstanding Member of Parliament for Romford, has led a politically active life marked by staunch conservatism and Euroscepticism. Born on March 17, 1966, Rosindell's political career spans decades, with notable positions including President of the Young Conservative Party and Director of the European Foundation Think Tank.

According to GH Gossip, Rosindell's socially conservative beliefs have frequently brought him to public attention, notably about LGBTQ+ rights and traditional values. He has repeatedly opposed same-sex marriage and LGBTQ+ equality campaigns, citing worries about the preservation of traditional practices and religious beliefs.

As reported by BBC, while Rosindell's spokesperson has asserted his complete exoneration and dedication to serving his constituents, the matter has reignited scrutiny over his political and personal beliefs.

Alleged abuse investigation against Rosindell

As per the same source, the allegations against Andrew Rosindell surfaced in January 2020, with the Metropolitan Police receiving a report detailing alleged offenses that were said to have occurred between 2002 and 2009 in London.

However, it wasn't until May 2022 that Rosindell was formally arrested on suspicion of indecent assault, rape, abuse of position of trust, and misconduct in public office.

The investigation spanned over 21 months before being concluded by Scotland Yard. According to reports from BBC, The Guardian, and Politico, the police determined that the evidence did not meet the threshold required for criminal prosecution, leading to the decision to drop the case.

Rosindell at State Opening Of Parliament (Image via Getty)

As reported by The Guardian, throughout the investigation period, Andrew Rosindell refrained from attending parliamentary sessions but continued his parliamentary work, including official trips abroad. Despite the absence from the House of Commons, Rosindell allegedly remained active within his constituency, voicing his commitment to serving the people of Romford.

As per reports from BBC, in response to the investigation's closure, a spokesperson for Rosindell reiterated his complete exoneration, stating:

"Andrew has been completely exonerated. He has been working constantly for Romford throughout the past 21 months and will continue to speak up for the people of his beloved hometown as their local MP."

The conclusion of the investigation by the Metropolitan Police marks a pivotal moment for Andrew Rosindell's political career as he prepares to seek re-election as the Conservative MP for Romford and focus on his legislative duties.

