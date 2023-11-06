Is Chrishell really the new 'mean girl'? Fans slam her over behavior on Selling Sunset season 7

Selling Sunset season 7 made a splash on Netflix on November 3, generating fervent discussion within the online community. Amidst the glitz and glamour of the show's latest installment, the spotlight has turned to Chrishell Stause, a seasoned member of the Oppenheim Group. Her journey from being the fresh face on the block to a central figure in the show's controversies has left fans grappling with their opinions.

The recent episodes have highlighted several key moments that have propelled Chrishell into the limelight, with her alleged disputes with Nicole Young and Marie Lou taking center stage.

Selling Sunset season 7 plunged the viewers into the luxurious yet tempestuous world of high-end real estate in Los Angeles. Alliances shift and emotions run high as rivalries among the ensemble cast surface, with Chrishell Stause, an original member of the Oppenheim Group, recently sparking a fierce debate among fans of the series.

Her actions and heated interactions with fellow cast members have raised compelling questions about her evolving character arc and the emergence of a potential 'mean girl' persona within the show's dynamic narrative.

Selling Sunset season 7 - Chrishell gets tagged the new 'mean girl' by the cast and fans alike

Chrishell's contentious conduct during Selling Sunset season 7 set social media abuzz, with viewers expressing mixed sentiments over her behavior. While some fans lauded her assertiveness, others criticized her alleged mean-spiritedness, igniting a vigorous debate about her role on the show and its impact on the overall dynamics of Selling Sunset season 7.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

One standout event occurred during Chelsea's extravagant, dirty-thirty-masquerade birthday celebration, where Chrishell's heated altercation with Nicole became the talk of the town. Despite Amanza's efforts to diffuse the situation, Chrishell's persistent aggression only heightened the tension, leading to a bitter exchange of words.

The revelation of income disparities and career choices further intensified the rift between the agents. Fans were shocked to witness Chrishell attacking Nicole with cutting remarks like:

"You rearranged your whole face."

According to fans, it exposed a pattern of antagonistic behavior that stirred the already charged atmosphere as Chrishelle's contentious attitude continued to dominate the evening.

While some fans relished this new version of Chrishell, applauding her for fighting back, the majority agreed with Nicole, who addressed Chrishelle and Emma as 'mean girls' for the hurtful behavior.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, tension between Chrishell and Marie Lou surfaced during a dinner with Jason, Brett, Mary, and Amanza, where the fallout from the previous night's party unfolded.

Tension between Chrishell and Marie Lou came to the fore, unraveling a complex dynamic between the two. Marie Lou's candid admission of feeling overlooked by Chrishell provided valuable insight into the underlying conflicts within the Oppenheim Group.

Chrishell repeatedly criticized Jason and Marie-Lou's relationship, validating Marie Lou's concerns. When Jason addressed the issue, Chrishell dismissed Marie's feelings, displaying a lack of empathy, going on to pass more comments in her confessionals:

Expand Tweet

In the aftermath of Selling Sunset season 7, social media platforms were abuzz with divergent opinions about Chrishell's conduct. While some lauded her assertiveness, others condemned her alleged antagonistic behavior, leading to a divisive discourse among Selling Sunset enthusiasts.

With the upcoming episodes of Selling Sunset season 7 slated to unravel more drama and unexpected twists, fans are eagerly anticipating the evolution of the intricate relationships and rivalries within the high-stakes world of luxury real estate.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

As the Selling Sunset season 7 saga continues to unfold, the forthcoming episodes promise to offer more gripping drama, featuring stunning properties and captivating interpersonal struggles.

Viewers must mark their calendars for the next episode, scheduled to release on November 15 at 8 pm ET, as the narrative unravels the complexities of the Oppenheim Group and the intricate web of relationships and conflicts that define the world of high-end real estate.