“Is this happening right now?”: Fans curious as Jungkook gets photographed at SiriusXM Studios in New York City

BTS Jungkook emerged in New York City, and the traffic was virtually stopped by the spectacular array of promotions and performances he had to execute while visiting the Big Apple. Since Monday, November 6, 2023, the BTS member has been in the city promoting GOLDEN, his debut solo album that was released earlier this month on November 3.

The K-pop artist visited SiriusXM Studios on November 9, KST (November 8 PST), which was his most recent appearance. The BTS ARMY has barely had the time to catch their breaths after the awestruck performance given by the Standing Next To You singer at the Citi Concert Series at the TODAY Plaza in Rockefeller Center on November 8, 2023.

Nevertheless, fans were stunned by Jungkook's visuals as he made his appearance at SiriusXM Studios on November 9. A fan, @btsguk7, even tweeted on the social media platform of X and wrote, "Is this happening right now?" expressing her puzzlement.

With its main office located in New York City and smaller studios in Memphis and Los Angeles, Sirius was first introduced on July 1, 2002. It now offers users 65 streams of sports, news, and entertainment in addition to 69 music streams on satellite (channels). There are a ton of shows on SiriusXM that are unavailable anywhere else, such as the noteworthy The Howard Stern Show.

Fans of the 26-year-old singer from the global sensation BTS are curious to know whether he could have been on an interview in the particular The Howard Stern Show at SiriusXM Studios.

"That's great": Fans swoon over Jungkook's visuals as he appears in front of the SiriusXM Studios

Wearing a ribbed white t-shirt, black puddle boots, and loose-fitting dark wash trousers, Jungkook made an appearance on the radio show studio on November 9, 2023, KST. However, including the entirety of his ensembles this week, his double-breasted blazer from Prince of Wales was the centerpiece.

Overemphasized lapels, a black button that the Please Don't Change singer left free for a relaxed vibe, and a plaid stripe extending throughout the ensemble completed the overall appearance. Lately, the 26-year-old singer has been keeping with the theme of his title track from his solo album. In the music video of Standing Next To You, the star was seen donning various pairs of stunning suits.

The celebrity went uptown to Rockefeller Plaza on the morning of November 8, PST, to perform his song Standing Next To You at the TODAY Plaza. Jungkook sought a streamlined appearance with a hint of shine. His coat had an ombre appearance created by hundreds of crystals, which he wore layered over a black button-down shirt.

Needless to say, the BTS ARMY commented on the official post of Entertainment Tonight and praised the entire look donned by BTS Jungkook. While a few fans enquired, "That's great! Did Jung Kook have any specific event or interview at SiriusXM Studios?" others focused mainly on his outfit and enticing visuals.

Meanwhile, BTS Jungkook gave a powerful performance on his brand-new songs during his segment on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on November 7, 2023. Sticking to the theme of his album and its concept photoshoots, he donned a more conventional suit shape that included metallic embellishments on a white blazer, in this case, silver pinstripes.

On November 8, 2023, BTS Jungkook hinted at yet another special event in NYC (New York City) on the same evening (November 9, KST), capping up his successful solo performance on NBC's Today Show. Fans came up with several interpretations for this "special event" as they speculate that the singer could perform at the TSX Stage in Times Square.

Fans are excited about BTS Jungkook's rumored appearance at the TSX Stage in Times Square and are anticipating the major revelation of the "special event" on November 9, KST (November 8, PST).