Is Maurice Hines related to Gregory Hines? Family and personal life explored as Broadway star and tap dancer dies aged 80 

Popular Broadway actor, choreographer and singer, Maurice Hines has tragically passed away at the age of 80. The death of the actor was confirmed by the executive director at the Actors Fund Home in Englewood, Jordan Strohl, where Maurice Hines stayed during his final days.

Jordan confirmed that Maurice Hines passed away on Friday, January 29, 2023. He also stated that Hines passed away due to “natural causes.” Maurice Hines was the elder brother to Gregory Hines, and the two brothers have been seen together a number of times.

The sibling duo were especially loved in the 1984 movie, Cotton Club. However, Maurice’s brother, Gregory passed away in 2003 due to cancer.

Maurice started his career in 1954 with the musical, The Girl in Pink Tights, and then won a Tony Award nomination for the best actor in a musical for his other appearances like the Guys and Dolls, Eubie! and even Uptown… It’s Hot!

Maurice Hines was born in December 1943

Maurice Hines, born in December 1943, tragically passed away in New Jersey on December 29, 2023. The 80-year-old had a long-spanning career as he was a renowned Broadway actor, director, and even a choreographer.

He started his career at the age of 5, as he started with tap dance, and slowly, his love for dancing grew.

As he grew up, he started choreographing dances for himself and his younger brother, Gregory. He then started doing Broadway shows in 1954, and during his career, he appeared in many shows.

Maurice Hines then entered the world of television, as he appeared on multiple TV shows like The Pearl Bailey Show, The Hollywood Palace, and The Tonight Show.

Maurice Hines was also known for directing and choreographing the national tour for Louis Armstrong, Jennifer Holliday, Stephanie Mills and Melba Moore. Furthermore, he also directed many music videos, including one for Quincy Jones.

As Maurice’s brother passed away 10 years back due to cancer, he also paid homage to him in Maurice Hines Is Trapping Through Life.

Social media users pay tributes as Hines passes away

Hines was a loved actor and choreographer who was widely known for his work throughout the years. As the Broadway actor tragically passed away, the news spread like wildfire on social media, as netizens began pouring in their tributes for the deceased actor.

As an Instagram account, @theshaderoom posted about the news on the platform, here is how the masses reacted:

Social media users mourn the passing away of Hines, as the Broadway actor died at the age of 80. (Image via @theshaderoom/ Instagram)

At the moment, Maurice’s family has not yet addressed the death, and spoken up about it on social media. However, netizens continue to share their messages and express their grief.