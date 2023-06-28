Is Trina pregnant? Representative issues statement post BET Awards 2023 fan speculation

American rapper Trina has rubbished pregnancy rumors despite what fans speculate after her recent performance at BET Awards 2023. On June 27, media outlet TMZ published a report where a spokesperson for the 44-year-old star clarified the rumors about her appearance at the recent award function held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25.

The rep said:

"She is not pregnant despite fans' speculation following her performance at the BET Awards. Just like any other woman, her weight fluctuates. She is asking for fans to just move on from this."

Rumors about Trina's pregnancy began circulating after she took the stage with rapper Trick Daddy to pay tribute to 50 years of Hip-Hop. The duo delivered a power-packed performance, where the Look Back at Me singer wore a shimmering red bodysuit.

Soon after, netizens began speculating if she was expecting her first child with her longtime partner and fiance, Raymond Taylor.

Trina has been open about her struggles with getting pregnant

The BET Awards 2023 is one of the many instances where Trina had to clarify that she was not pregnant. In 2011, the I Got a Thang for You singer took to her Twitter handle to bash critics talking about her weight. As per HITC, she wrote:

“I will NOT ever be 100 pounds.. So if that’s what y’all want #killyoself I have and will always be a woman with curves! And I LOVE them… I DO not take diet pills or any other crash diets to lose weight! I work out like normal people so if I gain a few pounds so F****N what!!!"

In June 2021, Trina was again speculated to be expecting a child while performing at the BET Awards. After a series of videos leaked online, people began speculating if she was pregnant.

The Pull Over rapper has been open about her miscarriages and struggles with getting pregnant. While appearing on a January 2023 episode of Caresha Please, the 44-year-old told Yung Miami:

“Well, after three miscarriages, I would’ve had three kids. That was a lot for me. The first one was — I don’t think I really understood it too much. I was younger, younger. Then once I got older, then there was the next one I was like ‘okay, what does that mean? What does the miscarriage mean?”

The rapper added that she did not understand how the miscarriages happened. She said:

“Then, it just became a point like, third miscarriage. Okay.”

Born on December 3, 1978, Trina is a native of Miami, Florida. She rose to fame in 1998 by appearing in Trick Daddy's song, Nann. In 2014, the singer was listed in Billboard 31 Female Rappers Who Changed Hip-Hop.

