Is Will Cain from Hawaii? Fox News host helps raise more than $1 million for Maui Wildfire relief

As the Maui region in Hawaii is reeling under the cascading impact of wildfires that began on August 8, 2023, Fox News host Will Cain has helped raise more than $1 million for wildfire relief in Maui. It is worth noting that Will Cain has a connection with Maui as his mother lives there and he visits Hawaii once a year, according to OutKick. He is originally from Texas.

With the wildfire impacting the Maui region, Will Cain was distressed over the situation. He went to Maui this week to cover the devastating wildfire situation in the region for Fox News. He went live on August 15, 2023, and said that he was disappointed in the official leadership.

Expand Tweet

While addressing the wildfire situation during the live broadcast for Fox News, Will said,

"That’s the story I’m finding is a lot of disappointment in official leadership. A lot of disappointment in politicians. A lot of inspiration in people, in community, and Americans."

He also shared a link to a GoFundMe page so that people impacted by the wildfire could benefit from it. The GoFundMe page is titled "Help the People of Lahaina and West Maui."

Will Cain is from Texas but has property in Maui

Expand Tweet

Fox News host Will Cain is from Sherman, Texas. As per OutKick, he also has a house in Maui, and he keeps visiting. His mother lives in Maui, and earlier, she got stuck on the island with her husband but was rescued and is safe now.

Cain shared an update about his mother's situation on The Faulkner Focus. He said,

"They are safe. I made contact with them last night. There's just no power. Cell service is completely spotty. But I’m happy to share they are safe and the project now is to get them out of West Maui."

GoFundMe for relief in Maui (Image via snip from GoFundMe.com)

Cain also talked about GoFundMe and said that he opened up a fundraiser in association with the Wayne Dyer Family. The description of the fundraiser read,

"West Maui has been a part of the Dyer, Cain, Barnes and numerous other family's lives for over 40 years. Every summer since we were kids we’ve run the streets of Lahaina and beaches of Kaanapali. Some of our family lives there year around and runs local businesses."

The fundraiser was set up seven days ago on August 9, 2023, and it set a target of $1,500,000. So far, they have managed to raise $1,444,700.

Will Cain called out the authorities for their silence on the Maui fire

Expand Tweet

During the live broadcast on Fox News, Will Cain said that he is disappointed in the leadership as they did not take any action for the Maui fire and did not come forward to help. He also took a dig at President Joe Biden and said that he went days without acknowledging the wildfire. Cain further said,

"I will say this: Why are we capable of sending billions to Ukraine — And I’m not here to politicize or talk to you whether or not that’s a should or shouldn’t — I’m just saying, I know that we are sending billions to Ukraine. And the response to Maui is, ‘No comment.’ Explain that to me! This is the United States of America."

Will Cain also said that the current situation in Maui is devastating, and the phone and internet situation is massively hampered in the Hawaii region.