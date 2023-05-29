Is Wood Milk real? Details explored as Aubrey Plaza’s ads apparently breached federal law

Can you get Wood Milk from grocery stores? Is it even real? Those who saw Aubrey Plaza's TV commercial from April, and have already seen the recent commercials from popular stars like Hailey Bieber, may have these questions running in the back of their minds.

The target of a major controversy right now, this milk first appeared in a TV commercial starring the popular HBO star Aubrey Plaza. The commercial, which runs for over 108 seconds, features a "fake" product called Wood Milk. The commercial calls it "the world's first and only milk made with wood." However, it is not a real product, and it does not exist.

Aubrey Plaza's April commercial is said to be on behalf of the Milk Processor Education Program (Image via Wood Milk)

Alleged to be mocking plant-based or alternative milk, Aubrey's sarcastic commercial for the fake product is said to be on behalf of the Milk Processor Education Program (MilkPEP), a quasi-governmental dairy industry organization under the USDA.

As such, a complaint filed by the Physicians Committee (a nonprofit public health advocacy organization) says that the commercial not just went too far with the sarcasm, but even violated federal law by belittling plant-based milk.

Aubrey Plaza's Wood Milk commercial said to have breached federal laws

As per the complaint filed by the Physicians Committee on May 25, the advertising campaign defies "7 U.S.C. § 6407", by producing false or unwarranted statements regarding the attributes or usage of a competing product. The complaint notes that the claims made in the advertisement say that "wood milk" is "fake" and has "zero nutritional value," which targets non-dairy options with the sole purpose to belittle and disparage them.

The complaint further notes that at a time when the FDA is taking comments on the naming options for plant-based milk, the commercial is trying to influence federal legislation through the belittling words in the script.

As a federal organization's funds cannot be used to influence government actions, the commercial also seems to be violating that regulation. The eight-page complaint which was submitted to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of Inspector General, seeks the USDA to take corrective steps regarding the advertisement.

The complaint asks the USDA to use corrective advertisement policies with clear language clarifying that "plant-based milk can have the same nutritional value as dairy milk." The complaint further reads that the April commercial cannot be unseen, but the additional language may help create a balanced milk story. Filed on May 28, the complaint is yet to receive a comment from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

All you need to know about Aubrey's Wood Milk commercial

Making its first appearance in April, the Wood Milk TV commercial stars actress Aubrey Plaza. In the 108-second commercial, Aubrey acts as the co-founder of the "Wood Milk" company and offers a walkthrough into her new venture.

As the commercial progresses, Aubrey goes on sharing the idea behind the said product and how it is made. Said to be eco-friendly, artisanal, and free-range, the product is touted to be slimy, gooey, tasteless, and obviously of zero nutritional value. The commercial, which was aired almost all across the United States, ends with Aubrey specifying that Wood milk is not real, and only real milk is real.

While the commercial has received major backlash from both alternative milk drinkers and firms producing them, it can still be viewed through popular streaming platforms like YouTube. Last month, the "fake" brand actively shared similar content on several social media platforms including Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.

