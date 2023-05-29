"It doesn't get more immature"- 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slam Mahmoud as he laughs about cheating allegations

The final part of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way Tell-All season 4 aired on TLC this Sunday, April 28, at 8 pm ET. In the episode, Nicole confronted Mahmoud about his online communication with another woman from China. The two were supposed to be talking about just business but they soon became friends and asked each other some “inappropriate” questions.

Mahmoud and his brother Ahmed could not stop laughing and smiling as Nicole talked about the serious cheating allegations, which the former had denied previously. Isabel mentioned that Mahmoud’s attitude was “disrespectful” and Ahmed defended his brother by saying that in their culture, people laugh even during the time of their death.

Nicole added that his behavior on the set was "totally inappropriate” and also brought forward some texts, where Mahmoud was asking the other woman about her favorite TV shows. Gabe advised Nicole to leave her husband and revealed that Isabel said Mahmoud was “everything in a man I would not want.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans called out Mahmoud for being "immature" and for laughing at such a serious matter.

𝓖𝓮𝓸𝓻𝓰𝓮 𝓜𝓸𝓼𝓼𝓮𝔂 @GeorgeMossey #90dayfiancetheotherway So Mahmoud wasnt just acting like a immature teenager all season. HE IS a immature teenager. He cheated and laughed in his wifes face when she caught him. I mean it doesnt get more immature than that. #90DAYFIANCE So Mahmoud wasnt just acting like a immature teenager all season. HE IS a immature teenager. He cheated and laughed in his wifes face when she caught him. I mean it doesnt get more immature than that. #90DAYFIANCE #90dayfiancetheotherway

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans want Mahmoud to divorce Nicole

Nicole admitted that she and Mahmoud don’t share the same viewpoint when it comes to religion as the latter is “incredibly orthodox.” Mahmoud also mentioned that he will never stop changing Nicole’s mindset and will continue to ask her to cover up. He was seen mocking Kris when she questioned his religion and Daniele asked him not to be “an a*shole.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way fans slammed Mahmoud for his childish behavior and felt that he and Nicole should break up. They also asked Mahmoud how he would have reacted if Nicole had talked with other men.

Nora McManus 🤟👩🏻‍🦰 @Nora_McManus



I can see a little nervous chuckle if you’re embarrassed you/your bro acted like a schmuck but they’re yukking it up like it’s hilarious.



TheOtherWay Please! Would Mahmoud and his bro be all giggles if Nicole was the one chatting up strange men online?I can see a little nervous chuckle if you’re embarrassed you/your bro acted like a schmuck but they’re yukking it up like it’s hilarious. #90DayFiance TheOtherWay #90DayFiance Please! Would Mahmoud and his bro be all giggles if Nicole was the one chatting up strange men online? I can see a little nervous chuckle if you’re embarrassed you/your bro acted like a schmuck but they’re yukking it up like it’s hilarious.#90DayFianceTheOtherWay #90DayFiance

Julez @JULEZ_91 So Mahmoud wants Nicole to change but he is 100% unwilling to change anything about himself or his beliefs. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TellAll So Mahmoud wants Nicole to change but he is 100% unwilling to change anything about himself or his beliefs. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Julez @JULEZ_91 Mahmoud is bursting out laughing nervously after being caught cheating - like a juvenile. Can’t make this up. #90DayFiance #90DayFiance TellAll Mahmoud is bursting out laughing nervously after being caught cheating - like a juvenile. Can’t make this up. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceTellAll

Mahmoud plans on coming to the USA to be with Nicole

Mahmoud and Nicole did not break up after the reunion and the former had a visa appointment just days after the shooting. As recently seen in a Youtube video, Mahmoud arrived at a LA airport and Nicole was present to welcome him to the country.

It is unknown how the couple will live together as Mahmoud has already stated his intention of changing the way Nicole dressed up. Mahmoud does not want Nicole to dress fashionably, which is very difficult for the latter as she is a fashion designer.

The couple has also been fighting over their religious beliefs a lot as Nicole is starting to question Mahmoud's Islamic religion, which she previously accepted without any research of her own.

TLC has not confirmed if 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way will return for a fifth season. Fans can stream the current season on Discovery+ and TLC Go.

Poll : 0 votes