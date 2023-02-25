It prequel show Welcome to Derry in the works at HBO Max

The highly anticipated prequel series for It, titled Welcome to Derry, is finally under production for HBO Max, as reported by Variety. The series went into the works in March 2022.

According to Variety, Jason Fuchs, Andy Muschietti, and Barbara Muschietti are the developers for the upcoming brand-new horror-thriller series.

The Muschietti siblings released a joint statement about the HBO Max show, saying:

"As teenagers, we took turns reading chapters of Stephen King’s ‘It’ until the thick paperback fell to pieces...‘It’ is an epic story that contains multitudes, far beyond what we could explore in our ‘It’ movies. We can’t wait to share the depths of Steve’s novel, in all its heart, humor, humanity and horror."

Ever since the news of the series was dropped by HBO Max, the audience has been eagerly waiting to find out more about Welcome to Derry. Here is everything we know about the upcoming series.

Although the Welcome to Derry release date, cast, and the trailer are yet to be announced, audiences can still get an idea of what to expect from the brand new series as an official logline has been disclosed, as per Variety. It states:

"Set in the world of Stephen King’s ‘It’ universe, ‘Welcome to Derry’ is based on King’s ‘It’ novel and expands the vision established by filmmaker Andy Muschietti in the feature films ‘It’ and ‘It Chapter Two.'"

By the looks of the official logline, it is quite evident that viewers are in for a stirring and gripping journey.

As further stated by Variety, the teleplay for the premiere episode of the series has been written by Jason Fuchs and has been gleaned from a story written by Fuchs, along with Andy Muschietti and Barbara Muschietti. The first episode is directed by Andy, who has reportedly served as the director for multiple episodes in the series.

Fuchs and Brad Caleb Kane are the showrunners for Welcome to Derry, which has been produced by Warner Bros. Television and HBO Max.

Reactions to news of the upcoming series

As reported by Variety, while speaking about the upcoming series, Stephen King said:

"I’m excited that the story of Derry, Maine’s most haunted city, is continuing, and I’m glad Andy Muschietti is going to be overseeing the frightening festivities, along with a brain trust including his talented sister, Barbara...Red balloons all around!"

Sarah Aubrey, Head of HBO Max's original content, said:

"We are thrilled to continue this iconic franchise with the brilliant Andy and Barbara Muschietti, Jason Fuchs, and Brad Caleb Kane...This prequel will expand the ‘It’ storytelling canvas and bring fans deeper into the terrifying, mesmerizing town of Derry."

Without a shred of doubt, it will be quite interesting to see what Welcome to Derry on HBO Max will bring to the audience.

