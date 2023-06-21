“It’s the 7 again”: ARMY’s congratulate BTS as Take Two lands at number one on Billboard's Global 200 + Global Excl. U.S.

BTS have cracked yet another Billboard achievement with their latest song, Take Two. On June 21, Billboard officially announced that the septet’s recent anniversary special song debuted at the first spot on both Billboard’s Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts.

The charts rank songs based on two factors: streaming and sales activity from around 200 regions around the world. The charts are a solid indicator of the song’s popularity on a global level, particularly Global Excl. U.S. charts gauge a song’s popularity outside America.

Take Two was released as a gift for ARMYs on Bangtan’s 10th debut anniversary. It was written by 94-liners RM and J-hope and composed by SUGA and EL CAPITXN, with the vocal line members participating in the song. The song was released on June 9, a month before ARMY Day, which is on July 9, and encapsulates BTS and ARMYs ten years together and how they are ready to usher in a new chapter in the septet’s career.

"It’s the 7 again": @47melika shares a screenshot of their latest Billboard achievement.

BTS breaks multiple Billboard records with their latest song Take Two

BTS is the first act with seven number-one songs on Billboard’s Global 200 singles chart, more than double the next artist. The Bangtan singers have also become the first artist in the aforementioned chart’s history to rank a new song at number one every year since Billboard first launched the chart in 2020.

The only other artist who ranks number one every year is Mariah Carey with her Christmas song, - All I Want for Christmas Is You, which ranks first on U.S. charts every holiday season as the nation’s favorite Christmas song.

ARMYs are unsurprisingly proud of the Bangtan members and have taken to social media to react to their latest Billboard achievement. "It’s the 7 again," "As Expected BTS," "BTS is back," and "Tannies" are currently trending worldwide on Twitter.

🍊 calico13luna⁷ ¹⁰ 🎬 🗡️🪐🥢🪞🛣️🪻🏟️🧑‍🚀🃏 @Calico13luna



Quoting serendipity, “The UNIVERSE has moved for us’l



twitter.com/itsbtszone/sta… hani⁷ @itsbtszone the way take two which is a fan song for bts' 10th anniversary became their SEVENTH song to reach no.1 on the global 200 charts.. we did it !

hope⁷ @winnttaebear BTS #1 hits on Billboard Global 200 Charts



#1. Savage Love Remix

#1. Dynamite

#1. Life Goes On

#1. Butter

#1. Permission To Dance

#1. My Universe

BTS #1 hits on Billboard Global 200 Charts

#1. Savage Love Remix
#1. Dynamite
#1. Life Goes On
#1. Butter
#1. Permission To Dance
#1. My Universe
#1. Take Two

JASS || FESTA¹⁰ @jjjassminee__

TAKE TWO OUT SOON

TAKE TWO FOR TAKE TWO

TAKE TWO OUT SOON
TAKE TWO FOR TAKE TWO
#TakeTwoNo1onBillboard BTS IS BACK

Additionally, the Take Two singers are the only artists to score number one on the Global Excl. U.S. chart every single year. The septet has outstretched its own record with the most No. 1 songs on the Global 200. They first topped the Billboard chart with their disco-pop song Dynamite, followed by Savage Love, Life Goes On, Butter, Permission to Dance, My Universe, and now Take Two is the seventh addition to this list.

Bad Bunny is the second artist to have scored the most number-one hits on the Billboard Global 200, with three songs. BTS is also the first artist to rank seven new songs at the number one spot on the Global Excl. U.S. chart, having topped the chart with the same seven songs as the Global 200. BLACKPINK comes in second for having charted three songs at number one on the Global Excl. U.S.

BTS has topped June Group Brand Reputation Rankings

Additionally, Bangtan topped the June Group Brand Reputation Rankings. The Proof singers defended their number one spot with a brand reputation index score of 11,654,947, marking a splendid increase of 75.56 percent in their score since May.

The high-ranking phrases for the Butter singers’ keyword analysis include "10th anniversary," "Festa," and "ARMY," having recently celebrated their landmark 10-year anniversary on June 13th with various activities and events, including a live show hosted by RM, fireworks voiceover Jungkook, a jazz performance by V, and OT7 release, Take Two.

The highest-ranking related terms include "thank," "publish," and "celebrate," referring to their upcoming book BEYOND THE STORY: 10-YEAR RECORD OF BTS, which encapsulates their journey of 10 years in the 544-page book, which will be published in 23 different languages and will be officially released on July 9, ARMY Day.

Finally, their positivity-negativity analysis also revealed a high score of 96.53 percent positive reactions.

