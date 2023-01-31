"It’s her body": Extreme Sisters fans divided as Demetrius does not want his girlfriend Vee to carry Ashley's baby

TLC aired episode 2 of Extreme Sisters season 2, titled Wombmates, aired on TLC this Monday, January 30 at 9 pm ET.
In the episode, Vee told her family members and her boyfriend of 20 years, Demetrius, that she was going to carry Ashley's baby as a surrogate. She revealed that she offered to carry Ashley's baby due to her growing fibroids and would not have to "lie with any man."
Demetrius compared the news to a "stab in the back" and asked him to choose between her boyfriend and her sister. Vee said that she would support him in whatever way, but this was her body to make a decision.
Each family member left the table in support of Demetrius, who believed that someone else's DNA would be in his wife's body to become a surrogate. Vee refused to change her mind, but Ashley was concerned that she was breaking her sister's family.
Extreme Sisters fans were divided over the whole situation as some viewers felt that Vee should have talked to her boyfriend, with whom she has 10 kids, before making up her mind. Others felt that Demetrius was being rude and should not interuppt in Vee's private family decision.
Extreme Sisters fans slam Vee for not talking to Demetrius before giving her word to Ashley
Vee said that she was planning to carry the baby with pride and dignity and with her head held high. Demetrius, who did not know anything about Ashley's partner, said that her not being able to carry a child was not his problem and slammed Vee for not thinking about her partner of so many years.
She then announced that Demetrius could walk out the door and would still carry Ashley's baby. She also said that no one had pointed a gun at her and she herself wanted to do this for her sister. In the first episode, Vee was sure that Demetrius would understand the situation and would do the same for his family members.
It is unclear right now if Vee carried Ashley's child, but she did celebrate Demetrius's birthday just weeks ago, implying that the couple has not broken up.
Some Extreme Sisters fans were proud of Vee for making up her mind and helping her sister, while slamming Demetrius for not supporting his partner. Others felt that she could have handled the situation better and should have given others some time to accept the news.
Fresh episodes of Extreme Sisters season 2 air on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the one-hour-long show on Discovery+ and TLC's website one day after the television premiere.
Season 2 of the show is being produced by Joshua Ackerman.