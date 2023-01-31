"It’s her body": Extreme Sisters fans divided as Demetrius does not want his girlfriend Vee to carry Ashley's baby

TLC aired episode 2 of Extreme Sisters season 2, titled Wombmates, aired on TLC this Monday, January 30 at 9 pm ET.

In the episode, Vee told her family members and her boyfriend of 20 years, Demetrius, that she was going to carry Ashley's baby as a surrogate. She revealed that she offered to carry Ashley's baby due to her growing fibroids and would not have to "lie with any man."

Demetrius compared the news to a "stab in the back" and asked him to choose between her boyfriend and her sister. Vee said that she would support him in whatever way, but this was her body to make a decision.

Each family member left the table in support of Demetrius, who believed that someone else's DNA would be in his wife's body to become a surrogate. Vee refused to change her mind, but Ashley was concerned that she was breaking her sister's family.

Extreme Sisters fans were divided over the whole situation as some viewers felt that Vee should have talked to her boyfriend, with whom she has 10 kids, before making up her mind. Others felt that Demetrius was being rude and should not interuppt in Vee's private family decision.

Candice T @Kyandi80 Yeah, it’s her body but what in the world happened where Vee makes such a huge decision without communicating with her husband? Like he had side kids or something… #extremesisters Yeah, it’s her body but what in the world happened where Vee makes such a huge decision without communicating with her husband? Like he had side kids or something… #extremesisters https://t.co/89uN0roUbq

Extreme Sisters fans slam Vee for not talking to Demetrius before giving her word to Ashley

Vee said that she was planning to carry the baby with pride and dignity and with her head held high. Demetrius, who did not know anything about Ashley's partner, said that her not being able to carry a child was not his problem and slammed Vee for not thinking about her partner of so many years.

She then announced that Demetrius could walk out the door and would still carry Ashley's baby. She also said that no one had pointed a gun at her and she herself wanted to do this for her sister. In the first episode, Vee was sure that Demetrius would understand the situation and would do the same for his family members.

It is unclear right now if Vee carried Ashley's child, but she did celebrate Demetrius's birthday just weeks ago, implying that the couple has not broken up.

Some Extreme Sisters fans were proud of Vee for making up her mind and helping her sister, while slamming Demetrius for not supporting his partner. Others felt that she could have handled the situation better and should have given others some time to accept the news.

sometuesdaynights @smtuesdaynights Demetrius has been with Vee for 20 years but he doesn't know how close she is with Ashley? 🤔 #ExtremeSisters Demetrius has been with Vee for 20 years but he doesn't know how close she is with Ashley? 🤔 #ExtremeSisters https://t.co/si8Mjc30cs

Nina 💛🇨🇻 @Lovee_Ninaax3 He knows about it now… Vee is having Ashley’s baby. She’s being a vessel for a new life #ExtremeSisters He knows about it now… Vee is having Ashley’s baby. She’s being a vessel for a new life #ExtremeSisters

🧘🏿 @eveningroomie Vee’s BOYFRIEND of 20 years sounds like an idiot #ExtremeSisters Vee’s BOYFRIEND of 20 years sounds like an idiot #ExtremeSisters

simonefrncs @simonefrncs Is Demetrius even aware of what a surrogate actually is? Vee will have no DNA connection to this baby she is just carrying if for her sister #ExtremeSisters Is Demetrius even aware of what a surrogate actually is? Vee will have no DNA connection to this baby she is just carrying if for her sister #ExtremeSisters

E Monaaayy @queenericap3 Vee is that ride or die sister. BUT she shoulda discussed it with hubby first #extremesisters Vee is that ride or die sister. BUT she shoulda discussed it with hubby first #extremesisters

sometuesdaynights @smtuesdaynights How is Vee choosing her sister over her husband by offering to be a surrogate mother? 🤔 #ExtremeSisters How is Vee choosing her sister over her husband by offering to be a surrogate mother? 🤔 #ExtremeSisters https://t.co/zxXO5IMypq

Jeremy Bolyard @aerothesus Do you think it is mostly shock at the initial discussion about it? Went from 0-60 and confrontational real quick. Vee already made her mind up, everyone else needs an opportunity to process. #ExtremeSisters Do you think it is mostly shock at the initial discussion about it? Went from 0-60 and confrontational real quick. Vee already made her mind up, everyone else needs an opportunity to process. #ExtremeSisters

Ms. Shell @sloyd66 So she's going to lose her marriage over this? She should have spoken to her husband first!! #ExtremeSisters So she's going to lose her marriage over this? She should have spoken to her husband first!! #ExtremeSisters

멜리사 Melis @HoneBIs #extremesisters Talk to your damn husband. And atop telling him one thing and then tell her another. You're a coward. Also step back crazy. #extremesisters Talk to your damn husband. And atop telling him one thing and then tell her another. You're a coward. Also step back crazy.

Fresh episodes of Extreme Sisters season 2 air on TLC every Monday at 9 pm ET. Fans can also watch the one-hour-long show on Discovery+ and TLC's website one day after the television premiere.

Season 2 of the show is being produced by Joshua Ackerman.

