"It's so confusing": Survivor fans disappointed with the large number of twists and advantages in episode 7

Popular reality competition series Survivor season 44 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS. It documented the remaining contestants participating in a series of reward and immunity challenges and giving their best. They also developed strategies, formed alliances and planned blindsides to secure their safety and keep moving forward to win $1 million.

On this week's episode of Survivor, the production used teams for the immunity challenges, irrespective of the merge in the previous episode. They also gave Hiedi a "control a vote" advantage where she could decide on a fellow contestant's vote. Fans were extremely disappointed with the advantages. One tweeted:

Stephanie @Steph832 There are way too many advantages and twists and idols in this game it's so confusing. #Survivor There are way too many advantages and twists and idols in this game it's so confusing. #Survivor

Survivor 44 episode 7 introduces a number of advantages

Tonight's episode of Survivor saw Jeff Probst send the contestants back after their Tribal Council into the jungle for another day of challenges and strategies. As they headed back to camp, Yam Yam explained that he was worried about his safety, considering he received a few votes in the last tribal.

The official synopsis of the episode, titled Let's Not Be Cute About It, reads:

"Castaways must find the key to unlock a new twist in the game; one castaway finds themselves stuck between a rock and a hard place."

Yam Yam decided to make a few friends to survive on Survivor. He also suggested they name the merge tribe "Va Va." "Va" is the Fijian word for the number four and they were playing in the 44th season.

Gameplay soon began in the episode. Danny wanted to target Lauren because she had an extra vote advantage, while Matt was very suspicious of Danny. He believed that Danny had an immunity idol and in an effort to uncover the same, revealed to everyone that he had a fake idol.

Matt decided on blindisiding Danny on the Survivor episode. Frannie, Kane, and Carson were in on the game plan. The latter also noted that the former Soka and Ratu tribe were not on the greatest terms.

For the immunity challenge, the castaways had to stand on a balance beam while holding up a ball with a pole. However, host Jeff Probst revealed a twist just ahead of the challenge. The contestants were divided into two teams. The last person standing will win their team immunity. But, the ones on the winning team also won't be able to cast the vote at the Tribal Council.

Check out how the teams were divided on tonight's episode:

Orange Team – Heidi, Danny, Kane, Frannie, and Carolyn

Purple Team – Lauren, Yam Yam, Jaime, Matt, and Brandon

Not only was the winning team gaining immunity, they would also be treated to peanut butter and jelly (PB&J). Carson, who was in the middle, had to bet on which team would win. He would also be safe if the team he bet on wins the challenge. The Survivor contestant decided to go with the Orange team.

Eventually, Brandon was the second-last person to drop the ball and win immunity for himself, while Frannie won it for the Orange team.

Later on in the episode, Heidi also won a "control a vote" advantage, where she could control how one of the contestants voted in the Tribal Council.

Fans slam the advantages on Survivor season 44

Fans expressed their disappointment with the number of advantages in the episode. They felt it was unnecessary for the teams to be split when they were all playing as a merged tribe. Check it out.

jim. @dubbybossman can jeff go one day without dividing INDIVIDUAL immunity challenges into TEAMS? we want a messy final 11 tribal not half the cast watching from the jury! #Survivor #Survivor 44 can jeff go one day without dividing INDIVIDUAL immunity challenges into TEAMS? we want a messy final 11 tribal not half the cast watching from the jury! #Survivor #Survivor44

Tulip 🌷 ☮️ @imTulip Cant we just have a notmal reward challenge and then later an immunity one? I dont like this. #survivor Cant we just have a notmal reward challenge and then later an immunity one? I dont like this. #survivor

Abigail Adams @itsabigailadams idk, i just don't understand why #Survivor insists on being so unnecessarily complicated. 🤷‍♀️ idk, i just don't understand why #Survivor insists on being so unnecessarily complicated. 🤷‍♀️

Brad @PurpleRockBrad



#Survivor The thing about this "twist" is that it's not even that interesting. Like, no one has to make hard decisions because of it. Give me advantages and twists that force people to make hard calls, not the ones where the only outcome is someone getting shafted #Survivor PRP The thing about this "twist" is that it's not even that interesting. Like, no one has to make hard decisions because of it. Give me advantages and twists that force people to make hard calls, not the ones where the only outcome is someone getting shafted#Survivor #SurvivorPRP

Sarah Hoyle @shaywoodnc



#Survivor There is a reason why Merge is an individual game. There is a reason why the tribes merge into one tribe. There is a reason for individual immunity. Why are we still treating the game like pre-merge? #Survivor 44 There is a reason why Merge is an individual game. There is a reason why the tribes merge into one tribe. There is a reason for individual immunity. Why are we still treating the game like pre-merge? #Survivor #Survivor44

They were also frustrated with the "control a vote" advantage, which was taking power from a player. Fans felt that the castaways were being held up by the advantages and not being allowed their own game.

WALTEE @Hex_Stubley LET THEM VOTE WHOEVER THEY WANT TO DAMN. #survivor LET THEM VOTE WHOEVER THEY WANT TO DAMN. #survivor

Dillon Tinsley @dtins001 This advantage is so dumb. I’m usually on the “let it fly for fun” train, but this is absolutely awful. They should have just given her a vote instead. It will be public when she declares it and, it will be sloppy. #Survivor This advantage is so dumb. I’m usually on the “let it fly for fun” train, but this is absolutely awful. They should have just given her a vote instead. It will be public when she declares it and, it will be sloppy. #Survivor

Emily Frieband @efriebs I missed when contestants could actually play their own games on #survivor I missed when contestants could actually play their own games on #survivor

Season 44 of Survivor is getting intense with each passing episode. As the installment progresses, the cast members will face tougher challenges that will test their limits and capabilities. Viewers will have to tune in to see what's more in store for them.

Don't forget to tune in to a brand new episode of Survivor next Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 8 pm ET on CBS.

