"It's giving Tubi acting FR": YSL Polo court video sparks wild reactions as Young Thug's lawyer demands removal

A courtroom video of rapper YSL Polo from Young Thug’s RICO trial was released on the internet on September 3, where Polo was seen behaving in a strange manner. Young Thug’s lawyer, Brian Steel filed a petition on Friday, September 1, to have Polo, who is a codefendant in the case, removed from the trial due to his questionable behavior in the courtroom.

Brian Steel believes Polo’s unacceptable and unprofessional conduct, which included hand movements, and threatening the jurors and the prosecutors, would negatively impact Thug’s constitutional right to have a fair trial without any prejudices. Therefore Steel wanted Polo, whose real name is Cordarius Dorsey, dropped from the rest of the RICO trial.

In the video that surfaced online, Polo was seen moving his hands and head around erratically. The court documents pertaining to Polo’s behavior also referenced an incident from August 31, where the rapper was not cooperating with his appointed attorney, Surinder Chadha Jimenez.

It appeared that Jimenez and Judge Ural Glanville will assess Polo’s competency in another hearing in the coming week.

YSL Polo’s unprofessional and strange behavior in the courtroom is the latest twist in the ongoing trial, which has continued to make headlines due to its wild turns. The video garnered wild reactions from the internet.

YSL Polo's erratic courtroom video leaves the internet in a hilarious fit

Netizens remarked that YSL Polo was trying to evade the charges by pretending to be mentally unstable. The video drew out wild reactions as many said that they wouldn't be able to control their laughter if they were in the courtroom. Some people also said that they would be pulling this stunt if they ever get indicted.

The motion against YSL Polo filed by Young Thug's lawyer Brian Steel

Brian Steel’s motion, which was submitted in court on Friday, read:

“Mr. Dorsey, a co-indictee, has displayed unprofessional and unacceptable conduct in Court, in the presence of this Honorable Court, as announced on the Record on Thursday, August 31, 2023. Based upon information and belief, during a separate trial, Mr. Dorsey, using movements with his hands, threatened the prosecutors as well as the jurors. Mr. Williams has filed a Demand for Speedy Trial and will not upset that Demand for Speedy Trial."

It further read:

"However, Mr. Williams asks this Honorable Court to exercise its discretion and sever Mr. Dorsey so that Mr. Williams’ Constitutional right to a fair trial is not prejudiced.”

YSL Polo aka Cordarius Dorsey is one of the defendants in the “Oh U Went” rapper’s RICO trial, which might become one of the longest trials to have ever taken place in Georgia.

Young Thug, the Grammy-winning rapper was arrested from his Buckhead home in Atlanta in 2022. As per jail records, the 32-year-old, along with 28 other people from Atlanta were accused of conspiring to violate the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO Act) of the state of Georgia.

Prosecutors alleged that Jeffery Lamar Williams aka Young Thug, is among the founders of Young Slime Life (YSL), a criminal street gang, and that Williams and his accomplices have committed numerous crimes to cater to the gang’s interests.