"It's a ham bag": Kmart Hamas bag controversy sparks ridicule as retailer pulls Christmas product from stores 

The Australian Jewish Organization (AJA) was slammed online after its post on social media forced Kmart to pull a Christmas-themed product from its store. The product in question was a bag for hams with a printed, "Merry Ham-Mas!" on its face, which the organization likened to to the terrorist group Hamas.

Disclaimer: This article contains information about the Israel-Palestine conflict. Readers' discretion is advised.

On Tuesday, November 7, 2023, AJA shared a post on X, explaining that they "politely wrote" to Westfarmers Corporate, Kmart's parent company, to take the bag off its shelves, because:

"Although this is potentially funny (the AJA committee has tossed around some non-PC jokes) it's really not a good look. We suspect some product manager may cause the company some embarassment."

AJA's post (Image via Twitter/ @AustralianJA)

In Australia, Christmas ham is a traditional dish, and many use ham bags to store ham and keep them fresh. On the other side of the calico bag are instructions to keep the ham fresh for longer.

Soon, a representative for Kmart told Politico:

"We got it wrong on this occasion, and we apologize unreservedly."

A day later, AJA shared an update message saying that senior management contacted them after removing the bags from their stores and website.

However, internet users criticized the organization for sparking a ridiculous controversy, pointing out the pun on ham for the Christmas-special bag.

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MRacMC)

Netizens slam AJA for getting Kmart Ham-Mas bag shelved

As news of Kmart pulling their Christmas-themed bag spread, netizens were quick to criticize the move. Many commented that there were other pressing issues to focus on rather than a bag, while others stated that neither Jewish people nor Muslims celebrate Christmas or eat ham and therefore it was not offensive.

Here are some comments seen under @AustraliaJA's X post and on a Reddit thread r/Australia, discussing AJA's post:

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @Will_Be_Fishing)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @JANICET98048606)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @NickyWill100)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MrTerpstra)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @FiveFrogsBlog)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @cyberfysh)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @thatcsdude)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @MArieColemanAO)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Twitter/ @LongSlenderBody)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/emimillie)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/flatman_88)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/I_Arted)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/gentlybeepingheart)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/USualCounterCulture)

A comment reacting to the news (Image via Reddit r/Positive_Syrup4922)

AJA's post about the Kmart bags comes at a time when the Israel-Palestine conflict is escalating. On October 7, Hamas attacked Israel, sparking a conflict that has left over 11,000 Palestinian dead and over 200,000 homeless.

On November 9, Israel agreed to 4-hour humanitarian pauses in between their onslaught of military operations to allow the civilian population to evacuate.

AJA has not commented on the backlash.