"It's hard to watch": Britney Spears British accent in latest bizarre video sparks online concern 

Britney Spears has left fans weary after posting a video of herself doing a clothing haul on Instagram. Many found her dance moves and what she was saying incredibly strange. Netizens have since flooded the internet with concern over her wellbeing.

hi friend @sweetonthelips @Ca11meBee Yeah I don’t know how ppl can watch this and think she’s ok or just being silly. It’s hard to watch. @Ca11meBee Yeah I don’t know how ppl can watch this and think she’s ok or just being silly. It’s hard to watch.

In the short video, Britney Spears was talking in an Australian and British accent. She touched upon varying subjects in the clip. She also urged fans not to call on the police if she deletes her Instagram page. The 41-year-old started off the social media post by saying that she made a dress. She went on to reveal an outfit that an unnamed brand sent her. She said in the video:

“… sent me a dress I didn’t have to make myself. Thank you company for sending me this dress.”

Britney Spears was inside a bedroom where one could see various items including pillows and clothes thrown on the bed. She was dressed in a yellow crop top and white shorts.

Abruptly, Spears went on to say in the video:

“So guys, I just want you to know, if I shutdown my Instagram do not call the cops.”

The pop star has a reputation for deactivating and reappearing on her social media pages, which has left fans worried for her wellbeing.

In the video, the singer went on to run past the camera and she shouted- “Don’t ever be a roller coaster! Never be a roller coaster.”

The caption of the social media post read:

“Stay humble out there, y’all 🦄🦄 !!! Hi mommy and daddy, I am a star ⭐️ now have you heard ??? Carry on peeps …”

Netizens react to Britney Spears' Instagram video

Internet users were shocked by the video. Many expressed concern over her mental health. Several netizens theorized that Britney Spears might be suffering from a mental heath disorder. Others hoped that she would get better from whatever she may be suffering from. A few comments online read:

caspian red @THE_VC @Ca11meBee oh man things are not going so well i am afraid. @Ca11meBee oh man things are not going so well i am afraid.

Enrique Colòn @NorrinRadical @Ca11meBee The way she said she might shut down her Instagram was so weird. She looks like she's on drugs. Cocaine or Adderall or speed @Ca11meBee The way she said she might shut down her Instagram was so weird. She looks like she's on drugs. Cocaine or Adderall or speed

wishellemoon🌙 @wishellemoon @Ca11meBee She always looks off to the side like that. She does the same move in most videos as well. I’ve been concerned for her. Wishing her the best @Ca11meBee She always looks off to the side like that. She does the same move in most videos as well. I’ve been concerned for her. Wishing her the best

🌟Sooo Declasse🌟 @Christinadjb @Ca11meBee She’s talking in the strange accent again and so fast that she can’t catch her breath. I’m terrified she’s not well. So upsetting. @Ca11meBee She’s talking in the strange accent again and so fast that she can’t catch her breath. I’m terrified she’s not well. So upsetting.

Mary Spears @Luz_BritHeenim @Ca11meBee She looks a lot for both sides, I feel like we've already lost our Britney 🥺🥺🥺🥺 @Ca11meBee She looks a lot for both sides, I feel like we've already lost our Britney 🥺🥺🥺🥺

Burnt Phoenix @BurntPhoenix3 @Ca11meBee I hope her close friends reach out to her. She is a talented woman and made my younger years fun and memorable through her music. @Ca11meBee I hope her close friends reach out to her. She is a talented woman and made my younger years fun and memorable through her music.

Victoria Mcdaniel @gonnastatefacts @Ca11meBee I just want to know what is going on? Anyone else notice she called Sam her friend ?! The post are getting weird @Ca11meBee I just want to know what is going on? Anyone else notice she called Sam her friend ?! The post are getting weird

💎Sim777💎 @srsl777 @Ca11meBee she looks so sick. i understand she likes darker makeup around her eye area but, really? britney has never looked well for along time. it's just so sad.. sometimes i'm honestly surprised that she is still alive. @Ca11meBee she looks so sick. i understand she likes darker makeup around her eye area but, really? britney has never looked well for along time. it's just so sad.. sometimes i'm honestly surprised that she is still alive.

An intervention was in the works for the pop star following her visible mental health struggles

Earlier this month, those closest to Britney Spears had planned an intervention. A source close to her told TMZ- “I’m afraid she’s gonna die.”

Many close to the One More Time singer told the news outlet that her behavior had become erratic and violent. Some claimed that she was taking a medicine that would “hype her up.” Another person noted that she was “flying off the handle.”

It was planned that Britney Spears would be taken to a rented house in LA where her husband Sam Asghari, her manager, a doctor and an interventionist would be present to convince her that she needed help.

Spears would live in the house for two months where she would receive medical treatment that included psychological counseling.

However, sources claim that the intervention failed. The singer also responded to the alleged intervention by saying that the reports of the same made her “sick to my stomach.” She also opined that people do not wish her well.

She also claimed that she did not have a management team who would take over the alleged intervention.

Her husband Sam Asghari also claimed that the intervention did not take place and that she has complete control of her life.

