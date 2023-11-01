"It's nickname is the Rod Wave": Pentagon Nuclear bomb announcement sparks wild reactions online 

A piece of shocking news came to light as the Department of Defense recently announced that they are in the process of pursuing a nuclear bomb. It is going to be 24 times more powerful than one of the World War II bombs dropped on Japan. In the DoD press release, it was also mentioned that the Pentagon is currently in the process of getting congressional approval.

Moreover, it was also mentioned that they are also looking to get funding to pursue a new modern variant of the B61 nuclear gravity bomb that will be designated as B61-13. As internet users came across this news, they reacted by saying that they were sick and tired of war and they didn't want such things.

One of the social media users, @chriswallentine, reacted to this news shared on the Instagram page Rap by saying, "Its nickname is the Rod Wave." For those unaware, Rod Wave is an American rapper, and he is known for hip-hop and R&B.

Also, Assistant Secretary of Defense for Space Policy John Plumb said in the release:

"Today's announcement is reflective of a changing security environment and growing threats from potential adversaries. The United States has a responsibility to continue to assess and field the capabilities we need to credibly deter and, if necessary, respond to strategic attacks, and assure our allies."

In addition, an information sheet that was included with the press release stated that the B61-13 will have a similar yield to the B61-7. The yield of this nuclear bomb is 360 kilotons.

Additionally, it was said that the load weighed 24 times more than the bomb dropped on Japan's Hiroshima during World War II. In the details, it was mentioned that B61-13 is likely to be 14 times larger than the bomb dropped on Nagasaki, which was about 25 kilotons.

Social media users react to the Pentagon's nuclear bomb announcement

As social media users came across the Pentagon nuclear bomb's announcement, they started reacting widely to it. Several social media users responded to this news by asking why there is a need for such a product that can wipe out the planet.

Others reacted by saying, Why can't we all just live in peace, and why do we need a nuclear bomb now?

It is also worth noting that not most people were happy about this news and shared their disagreements with it.

However, Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi, the ranking member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, and Rep. Mike Rogers of Alabama, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, released a statement in which they showed excitement about this new nuclear bomb and said that this is a modest step in the right direction.