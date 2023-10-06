“It’s over”: Fans react as BTS’ V hilariously asks ARMYs to improve their gaming skills if they want to play League of Legends online with him

BTS' V has recently shown off his remarkable skills in the popular game, League of Legends, earning him the esteemed title of a "legend" within the gaming community. This revelation surfaced after an inadvertent Instagram story on October 4, 2023, where he displayed his high-ranking status.

Although he quickly deleted the post, the BTS star couldn't resist playfully ribbing the ARMYs about his gaming prowess during his Weverse live session on October 5, 2023. He humorously implied that he had surpassed them all, especially those who used to join him in gaming adventures.

While addressing V's gaming growth, one of the fans playfully warned all the other fellow fans to beware of "Pro Gamer Taehyung," by saying "it's iver for the ARMYs."

V has a long history of engaging in computer games with his dedicated fanbase, the ARMYs, over an extended period. His ascent to a top-level ranking in League of Legends stands as a testament to his growth and success in the gaming world.

In a lighthearted manner, he threw down the gauntlet to the ARMYs, particularly those attending his live sessions, challenging them not only in the game but also suggesting their participation in singing endeavors.

BTS' V challenges the fans to compete with him at online games

During the Weverse live, V addressed this gaming milestone, shedding light on his passion for gaming and his motivation behind taking it to a more serious level.

He began by reminiscing about his gaming experiences with ARMYs in the past, where it was all about having fun and connecting with fans over shared interests.

The BTS star playfully acknowledged that back then, some fans might have underestimated his gaming skills.

However, he was now determined to prove his prowess in the gaming world. With a playful grin, he challenged ARMYs, especially those who would be attending his live fan-meeting, to join him in League of Legends. His message was clear that he was ready to compete seriously and was confident in his abilities.

"So, in the past, there's definitely ARMYs who have watched me for a long time, and you know how I used to like playing games with ARMYs back then? I used to play League of Legends with them, and when I played with ARMYs back then, I was playing for fun, not seriously. And I think ARMYs thought I wasn't that good at it, so this time I tried to prove it, that I'm this good at it. In that sense, who wants to play with me?" (translation via Twitter/miiniyoongs)

This friendly challenge, delivered with V's signature charm, invited ARMYs to test their gaming skills against their beloved idol. While V's tone was lighthearted, it was clear that he had embraced gaming as more than just a hobby, it had become a passion and a skill he was proud of.

But that wasn't all. The BTS member didn't stop at gaming. He extended his challenge to music. He encouraged ARMYs to practice singing so they could join him in performing Slow Dancing live during the fan-meet.

"I'll give the mic and pass the mic around for us and 'Slow Dancing.' Be prepared to sing," he exclaimed with enthusiasm. (translation via Twitter/miiniyoongs)

ARMYs responded with a flurry of emotions. Some felt a twinge of jealousy, while others were thrilled at the prospect of engaging with V in this unique way. The playful interaction allowed V to connect with his fans on a different level, showcasing his willingness to explore various aspects of entertainment beyond music.

Here are the fan reactions:

In the world of K-pop, where idols often maintain carefully curated images, BTS' second maknae openness about his gaming pursuits endeared him even more to ARMYs.

It was a reminder that behind the dazzling stage persona lies a relatable young man who enjoys the same hobbies and challenges as many of his fans.

As BTS continues to break records and push boundaries in the music industry, V's candid revelations about his gaming journey serve as a reminder that the members of this global phenomenon are, at their core, ordinary individuals with extraordinary talent, passion, and dedication to their craft, both on and off the stage.